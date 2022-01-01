Infection with Covid-19 induces self-attacking antibodies that last up to 6 months after recovery.World news





As the world fights coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for two years, a new study in the United States shows that the infection induces self-attacking antibodies, whether mild or asymptomatic, for a long period of time. It became clear that it could last. The study, published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, found that individuals previously infected with the Covid-19-causing virus (SARS-CoV-2) develop a wide variety of autoantibodies that attack individual organs and tissues. Was shown. Six months after full recovery. In particular, the researchers in this study knew in advance that severe cases of Covid-19 could stress the immune system to the extent that self-attacking antibodies were produced. Therefore, researchers argued that this latest study was the first to show that Covid-19 not only induces autoantibodies, but also persists. Read again | What are the first fluoronas, influenza and corona detected in Israel?Everything you need to know Justyna Fert-Bober, a research scientist in the Department of Cardiology at the Smit Heart Institute in the United States and co-author of the study, explains why the findings make Covid-19 a “particularly unique disease.” Said to shed more light on. She further laid the foundation for various types of persistent Covid-19 symptoms in people whose patterns of “immune dysregulation” shown in the study results ultimately lead to a condition known as “Long Covid-19”. Said that it may provide. As many as 177 people were hired for research by the team, with confirmed evidence of previous infection with SARS-CoV-2. Next, blood samples from these individuals were compared to blood samples from healthy people before the pandemic. Read again | Positive in-flight test for Covid-19, US females quarantined for 5 hours The researchers found that all previously confirmed Covid-19 infections had elevated levels of autoantibodies (self-attacking antibodies). Some of these autoantibodies have been found in people with autoimmune diseases, a disease in which the immune system attacks its own healthy cells such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus erythematosus. Susan Chen, director of the Institute for Healthy Aging and co-lead author of the study at the Smit Heart Institute’s Department of Cardiology, said the team signaled autoantibody activity normally associated with chronic inflammation and injury. He said he found it. Certain organ systems and tissues, such as the skin, joints, and nervous system, are involved. Following the findings, the research team is now ready to expand research to look for possible types of autoantibodies that are present in people with prolonged Covid-19 symptoms (or long Covid-19) and may persist. I have. Read again | Long Covid: Range of symptoms, medical burden In addition, because studies were conducted on people infected before the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine, researchers asked whether autoantibodies would be produced in people with breakthrough infections (infected after vaccination) as well. To find out. Chen has such a detailed understanding of autoantibody reactions and how “SARS-CoV-2 triggers and drives these variable reactions”, “these effects occur in people at risk”. He pointed out that it helps to find a way to “cure and even prevent”.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/covid-triggers-self-attacking-antibodies-that-stay-despite-full-recovery-study-101641034693233.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos