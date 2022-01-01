In Los Angeles County, COVID hospitalizations are on the rise as Omicron surges.





Los Angeles (KABC)-The number of coronavirus cases in hospitals in Los Angeles County increased to 1,628 on Saturday-up from 1,424 on Friday, according to the latest state statistics. Of these patients, 246 received intensive care, a significant increase from 218 the day before. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Friday’s daily positive rate rose almost full points overnight to 22.4%. Last month, that percentage was less than 1%. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department, said the Rose Parade respects plans to go on schedule on Saturday, despite the traditional crowds. However, she said that people at high risk of viral infection or serious illness if infected should avoid participation. “This year may be the year some people are watching this on TV,” she said. According to public health officials, there is evidence that only those who have recently completed the vaccination series or received booster immunization can prevent infection with the highly contagious Omicron variant. “The days ahead are very difficult for all of us because we are faced with a very large number of cases, reflecting the spread of the virus. To get people to work and go to school, We all need to act responsibly, “said the Feller statement. Details | LA County Data: 14 times more likely to die from COVID if unvaccinated Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 10,043,000 individuals have been tested and 15% are currently tested positive. To date, 1,696,582 positive cases and 27,637 deaths have been identified throughout the county. “In fact, we are currently experiencing the worst surge as the number of cases grows,” Feller said in an online briefing on Thursday. She became infected with more fully vaccinated people due to the circulation of highly infectious Omicron variants of COVID-19, but hospitalization primarily affected unvaccinated people. He said he was continuing. She said the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 28 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the vaccination rate was relatively flat at 1 per 100,000.

“Vaccination remains very protective against hospitalization,” she said. She shows that, according to statistics, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die of the virus than vaccinated people. She also said that the county-wide mortality rate was relatively flat, despite the dramatic surge in infectious diseases, but that could change, she said. Authorities say that about 90% of COVID deaths during a pandemic occurred in people with underlying illness. The most common conditions are high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. The city of Long Beach, which maintains its own health sector separate from the county, such as Pasadena, also issued a statement on Thursday warning of a dramatic increase in COVID infections. According to the city, the average daily number of cases in Long Beach increased by 1,234% during December. “The good news is that hospitalizations aren’t as fast as they were in January last year, although cases are on the rise in Long Beach,” city health officer Dr. Anissa Davis said in a statement. Boosters have proven effective in preventing serious illnesses. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get the vaccine, and if you qualify, get the vaccine. Whether or not you are vaccinated, it is important to test for mild COVID-19 symptoms such as colds and allergies. “ Billie Jean King’s main building in Long Beach was closed on Thursday due to “known COVID-19 exposure”. Library officials are cleaning the affected area and the library will reopen on Tuesday.

