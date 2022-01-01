Walworth County Public Health Offers Additional Vaccine Clinic In January | Local News





Walworth County Public Health Officials Providing a vaccination clinic in January, Additional boost immunization, primary vaccination, and pediatric vaccination clinic schedules. “We continue to see an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and our hospitals are overwhelmed,” public health officer Erika Bergstrom said in a news release. “We need more people to get boosters and primary vaccinations to manage the situation. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.” Vaccine clinicReservations are required for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Call 262-741-3196 to make an appointment. At this time, children aged 5 to 11 years are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Walworth County Public Health is the Community Engagement Center of Whitewater, 1260 W. Main St, January 6th and 11th, from 9am to 1pm. Hosts a pediatric clinic at. People are also reading … Additional Pediatric Clinics will be held: Thursday, January 6th, 3pm-5pm, Fontana J8 School District, 450 S. Main St. Wednesday, January 12, 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm, Sharon School District, 104 E. School St. Thursday, January 13th, 4pm-5:40pm, Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage Street, Lake Geneva Thursday, January 27, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Fontana J8 School District. Vaccines and Vaccine Booster Clinic16 and 17 years old are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Booster. Residents must have completed a second dose of the primary vaccine series at least 6 months in advance to be eligible for a booster shot. Persons under the age of 18 must be present with their parents and legal guardian. The first and second doses of Pfizer are available to residents over the age of 12. The first and second doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available to people over the age of 18. The clinic will be offered on a walk-in basis, but supply will continue. Wednesday, January 5, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Walworth County Health and Welfare Services, 1910 County Road. NN, Elk Horn. Management of Moderna boosters. Thursday, January 6th, 9am-1pm, Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., White Water. Manages first and second doses with Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson boosters. Thursday, January 6th, 3 pm-5pm, manages first and second doses with Fontana J8 School District, 450 S. Main St. Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson boosters. Walworth County Health and Welfare Services, Monday, January 10th, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Management of Moderna boosters. Thursday, January 13th, 9am-1pm, Whitewater Community Engagement Center. Manages first and second doses with Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson boosters. Thursday, January 20th, 9am-1pm, Whitewater Community Engagement Center. Manages first and second doses with Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson boosters. Thursday, January 27, 9 am-1pm, Whitewater Community Engagement Center. Manages first and second doses with Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson boosters. Thursday, January 27, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Fontana School District. Manages first and second doses with Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson boosters. visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information Alternatively, call 262-741-3200 for a complete list of upcoming clinics and available vaccines. To find additional providers for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the following website: www.vaccines.gov.. For COVID-19 testing and vaccine information, please email Walworth County Public Health (262-741-3200). [email protected], According to Walworth County Public Health Facebook Or visit www.co.walworth.wi.us.. Subscribe to the Daily Headline Newsletter.

