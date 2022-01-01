Health
Take a look at the major COVID-19 developments over the past week
Atlanta hospitals beg the public to play their part
Six Metro Atlanta hospital systems issued a joint statement Wednesday night as coronavirus cases surged at a “amazing pace” and reached new highs in Georgia.
Atlanta’s Six Hospital Systems, Children’s Healthcare, Emory Healthcare, Grady Healthsystem, Northeast Georgia Healthsystem, Piemonte Healthcare, and Wellstar Healthcare, have been vaccinated by residents and 911 to a true emergency. Saved calls and encouraged medical staff to be patient and kind.
In a group statement, the six hospital systems “remember” that the emergency room is not for regular COVID-19 tests or mild symptoms, but for people seeking emergency medical tests and treatment. Please keep it, “he asked the general public. They urged people to use home-based testing kits, public health testing sites, or independent testing facilities if COVID-19 testing was required.
“Another surge”
Grady Memorial, the state’s largest safety net hospital, is approaching COVID-19 patients, the highest of previous pandemics. The situation is so tense that the system’s chief medical officer may have to immediately decide whether the leader should postpone selective surgery to secure a bed in case of an emergency. Said there is.
The number of people currently admitted to COVID-19 in Georgia exceeded 2,800 on Thursday, more than tripled since Thanksgiving.
Public health experts say that holiday gatherings will continue to increase infectious diseases, which will put more strain on hospitals.
The laboratory has been overwhelmed since before Christmas, and people are flocking to the emergency room for testing.
Dr. James E. Black, Emergency Captain of Albany’s Phoebe Patney Memorial Hospital, said: “But your local ER shouldn’t just be the place to go to get a COVID test.”
Governor takes steps to provide relief
The state is preparing to spend $ 100 million to hire contract hospital workers and will deploy about 200 Georgia National Guard to support the hospital and the Coronavirus Testing Center.
According to Kemp, the state’s Public Health Service (DPH) is working to expand its inspection capabilities, including plans to reopen a mass inspection site near Atlanta Airport.
“I want to reassure my fellow Georgians. We have experienced this before, and we will definitely do this again,” Kemp said. “We are all together.”
Credit: Ben Gray
Governor said About 200 National Guards will be deployed from next week, About half are assigned to assist the test center and the other half go to hospitals throughout the state.
Kemp announced that the state will spend $ 100 million to fund the U.S. Rescue Planning Act (ARPA) Hire enough contract hospital staff for about 1,000 healthcare workers in 13 weeks.
Credit: Ben Gray
The majority of unvaccinated in the hospital
Omicron spreads much faster than previous strains of the virus, but new studies suggest that omicron infections often cause milder illnesses than previous variants. However, Omicron is very efficient at spreading, and public health officials are afraid that the virus can still hit hospitals.
If a COVID-19 patient fills a hospital bed and the virus infects staff, it puts people who suffer from other conditions, such as heart attacks and serious injuries from car accidents, at even greater risk.
About 70% of Grady’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Of the 30% vaccinated, Janssen said the vaccine was available and almost everyone received injections in the first few months without boost immunization. And some are immunodeficiency.
Wellstar Health System, which operates the Kennestone Hospital and the Atlanta Medical Center, reported 382 COVID-19 patients at the hospital as of Tuesday. Of them, 72% were unvaccinated.
Staff writer Jeremy Redmon contributed to this report.
With numbers
25,265 – Number of possible COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday in Georgia, new record.
38% — Percentage of PCR COVID-19 tests reported positive on Thursday by the US State Department
49 – The number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Georgia was reported Thursday.
Sources
2/ https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/a-look-at-major-covid-19-developments-over-the-past-week/WD7Q6C7ANZEVTD44NRQRODUMNQ/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]