Take a look at the major COVID-19 developments over the past week

Atlanta hospitals beg the public to play their part

Six Metro Atlanta hospital systems issued a joint statement Wednesday night as coronavirus cases surged at a “amazing pace” and reached new highs in Georgia.

Atlanta’s Six Hospital Systems, Children’s Healthcare, Emory Healthcare, Grady Healthsystem, Northeast Georgia Healthsystem, Piemonte Healthcare, and Wellstar Healthcare, have been vaccinated by residents and 911 to a true emergency. Saved calls and encouraged medical staff to be patient and kind.

In a group statement, the six hospital systems “remember” that the emergency room is not for regular COVID-19 tests or mild symptoms, but for people seeking emergency medical tests and treatment. Please keep it, “he asked the general public. They urged people to use home-based testing kits, public health testing sites, or independent testing facilities if COVID-19 testing was required.

“Another surge”

Grady Memorial, the state’s largest safety net hospital, is approaching COVID-19 patients, the highest of previous pandemics. The situation is so tense that the system’s chief medical officer may have to immediately decide whether the leader should postpone selective surgery to secure a bed in case of an emergency. Said there is.

The number of people currently admitted to COVID-19 in Georgia exceeded 2,800 on Thursday, more than tripled since Thanksgiving.

Public health experts say that holiday gatherings will continue to increase infectious diseases, which will put more strain on hospitals.

The laboratory has been overwhelmed since before Christmas, and people are flocking to the emergency room for testing.

Dr. James E. Black, Emergency Captain of Albany’s Phoebe Patney Memorial Hospital, said: “But your local ER shouldn’t just be the place to go to get a COVID test.”

Governor takes steps to provide relief

The state is preparing to spend $ 100 million to hire contract hospital workers and will deploy about 200 Georgia National Guard to support the hospital and the Coronavirus Testing Center.

According to Kemp, the state’s Public Health Service (DPH) is working to expand its inspection capabilities, including plans to reopen a mass inspection site near Atlanta Airport.

“I want to reassure my fellow Georgians. We have experienced this before, and we will definitely do this again,” Kemp said. “We are all together.”

caption 211229-Atlanta-Government Brian Kemp will hold a press conference in Georgia on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to talk about Covid.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray caption 211229-Atlanta-Government Brian Kemp will hold a press conference in Georgia on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to talk about Covid.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Governor said About 200 National Guards will be deployed from next week, About half are assigned to assist the test center and the other half go to hospitals throughout the state.

Kemp announced that the state will spend $ 100 million to fund the U.S. Rescue Planning Act (ARPA) Hire enough contract hospital staff for about 1,000 healthcare workers in 13 weeks.

caption Kelly Breedlove reads a book Tuesday morning while waiting for a Covid test at the Fulton County Health Rehabilitation Center.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray caption Kelly Breedlove reads a book Tuesday morning while waiting for a Covid test at the Fulton County Health Rehabilitation Center.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

expedition Metro Atlanta parents weigh the risks of school reopening in Omicron

The majority of unvaccinated in the hospital

Omicron spreads much faster than previous strains of the virus, but new studies suggest that omicron infections often cause milder illnesses than previous variants. However, Omicron is very efficient at spreading, and public health officials are afraid that the virus can still hit hospitals.

If a COVID-19 patient fills a hospital bed and the virus infects staff, it puts people who suffer from other conditions, such as heart attacks and serious injuries from car accidents, at even greater risk.

About 70% of Grady’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Of the 30% vaccinated, Janssen said the vaccine was available and almost everyone received injections in the first few months without boost immunization. And some are immunodeficiency.

Wellstar Health System, which operates the Kennestone Hospital and the Atlanta Medical Center, reported 382 COVID-19 patients at the hospital as of Tuesday. Of them, 72% were unvaccinated.

Staff writer Jeremy Redmon contributed to this report.

With numbers

25,265 – Number of possible COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday in Georgia, new record.

38% — Percentage of PCR COVID-19 tests reported positive on Thursday by the US State Department

49 – The number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Georgia was reported Thursday.