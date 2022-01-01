Gray Bruce Health Unit reports 187 new COVID cases on New Year’s Day





Article content Gray Bruce added 187 new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day.

Article content This is the highest number of daily cases reported by the Gray Bruce Health Unit, with a previous daily high on Thursday when 158 cases were reported. Saturday’s status report, which included the number of cases until midnight on Friday, included 33 new cases at Owen Sound and 22 new cases at both Saugin Shores and Kincardine. There were 14 new cases in Meeford and 12 new cases each in the Blue Mountains, Alan Eldersley, Hanover and the South Bruce Peninsula. Other municipalities with cases include Huron Kinros (9), Gray Highlands (7), Brockton (7), West Gray (5), South Gate (4), South Bruce (3), Georgian Bluffs. (2), Northern Bruce Peninsula is included. (2). Three cases were also reported in Neyaashiinigmiing. The birthplace of the six new cases was unknown. Currently, 3,789 cases of virus have been confirmed in Gray Blues, and 757 cases are still active. A total of 3,003 cases are considered resolved. There are two cases of Omicron mutants identified in the laboratory, but hundreds more have been identified by basic laboratory indicators and epidemiology. Currently, there are nine confirmed local active cases admitted to Gray Bruce for COVID-19, an increase of one from Friday. A total of 24 Gray Blues residents have died from the virus. Gray County reported on Friday that residents of a long-term care facility on Rockwood Terrace died after being infected with COVID-19. The rockwood terrace is still out. The only other Gray Blues facility currently outbreak is Vicky’s Sandbox Day Care in Hannover, where one cohort is affected. It does not occur in any hospital or school. The school is currently on vacation extended by the state. Students and staff will return to class on Wednesday. The cohort will be dismissed at the Brockton Child Care Center due to one suspicious or possible case. Gray Bruce received a total of 297,810 vaccinations, including 7,307 last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.owensoundsuntimes.com/news/local-news/grey-bruce-health-unit-reports-187-new-covid-cases-on-new-years-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos