COVID-19: NS test results can take up to 4 days due to volume





It may take 72-96 hours, or 3-4 days, to receive the PCR. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Test results in Nova Scotia, state health officials said on Saturday. In a brief statement, Nova Scotia Health stated that the delay was due to the amount of testing. “We recognize that waiting for your results can be difficult and stressful,” he said. “Thank you for your understanding in difficult times.” read more:

Nova Scotia reports 618 new COVID-19 cases and estimates over 5,000 active cases Those who have been waiting for the test results for more than 96 hours called 1-844-996-0694 and advised them to leave their name, date of birth, health card number, and test date. “Don’t call 96 hours in advance. Public health will not be able to answer your phone,” it said. The story continues below the ad The state did not announce the updated number of COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day, but an additional 618 cases were reported on Friday, pushing the estimated active number to 5,117. A total of 34 people were hospitalized, including 4 in the intensive care unit. Trend story Trump’s comments promoting the COVID-19 vaccine cause anger among his loyal supporters

Betty White, Hollywood Icon, TV Golden Girl, dies at age 99 Restrictions on hospital visitors Nova Scotia Health has also tightened visitor restrictions at the QEII Health Science Center and Dartmouth General Hospital “to reflect COVID-19 activities.” As of Saturday, inpatients in both hospitals can have only one consistent visitor. Tax exemption can be done in the following situations: Palliative care and other patients approaching end of life

Patients receiving dying medical assistance

Children under the age of 18 seeking treatment and / or being hospitalized

Appointments or procedures that require assistance to receive treatment for outpatients, physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions, including those arriving at the hospital for emergency and outpatient care

The discretion of patients and clinical teams who need support for important treatment decisions such as organ transplantation, initiation of hemodialysis. “Nova Scotia Health sincerely apologizes to patients and their families who are currently temporarily tightening visitor restrictions. We understand that restrictions are difficult for patients and their families, and patient care and care. We appreciate the important and valuable role that family caregivers play in supporting their mental health. “ “Our team is working to implement these changes to keep patients and staff safe. Thank you for your continued support, patience and understanding. Make changes as needed. “ © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

