Covid-19 booster is 88% effective for hospital treatment in the case of Omicron





Booster vaccines are 88% effective in preventing people hospitalized with Covid-19, new data from the UK Health and Security Agency suggest.

Photo: AFP New data confirm that double doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna vaccine provide little protection against infection with Omicron. However, protection against severe illness seems to be much better against new variants. Health officials said this emphasized the importance of receiving a third dose. UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “This is more promising data to support the importance of vaccines. Vaccines save lives and prevent serious illnesses. “This analysis shows that if you are not vaccinated, you are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalized as a result of Covid-19.” The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has analyzed more than 600,000 confirmed and suspicious cases of Omicron variants in the United Kingdom by December 29. A single dose of the vaccine was found to reduce the risk of needing hospital treatment by 52%. With the addition of the second dose, the protection increased to 72%, but after 25 weeks, the protection decreased to 52%. And two weeks after receiving the third dose, protection against hospitalization was increased to 88%. UKHSA reports that there is not yet sufficient data to elucidate how long this protection will last, but it is expected to last longer than protection against the onset of symptoms. People who were already symptomatic had slightly lower protection after each dose and reduced to 68% after booster immunization compared to those who were not vaccinated. “Signs of encouragement” A second study conducted at the University of Cambridge confirmed that the risk of going to A & E or being admitted to the ward after catching Omicron was about half that of the old Delta type. We also found that the risk of hospitalization with Omicron alone was about one-third that of Delta. “The data are in line with the promising signs we’ve already seen,” said Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA. But she said it was premature to conclude how serious illnesses hospital people could have with Omicron compared to Delta. She added: “The increasing infectivity of Omicron and the growing population of the UK over the age of 60 mean that the NHS (United Kingdom National Health Service) is likely to be under great pressure in the coming weeks. “Data again show that advancing for your jab, especially your third dose, is the best way to protect yourself and others from infections and serious illnesses. increase.” -BBC

