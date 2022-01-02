The state has recorded an additional 23,000 COVID cases | Coronavirus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) missed another record of daily COVID cases on Saturday, but began the New Year with another 23,000 cases of coronavirus.

DOH authorities registered 23,189 new infections on Saturday, less than 100 from the 23,268 record on Friday.

According to federal and state data, Pennsylvania has seen a 55% increase in cases and a 25% increase in hospitalizations over the past week.

This is the 11th time since December 1st, and more than 10,000 new cases occurred in one day, and it occurred for 6 consecutive days.

The 7-day moving average for new cases in the state is now 15,995, the highest at any point in the 22-month pandemic, more than double Thanksgiving.

There were 173 new cases reported in the Valley on Saturday. There were 102 new infections in Northumberland County, the fifth in a row for three days, and at least 100 in six days. There were also 31 cases in Montour County and 20 cases each in Snyder and Union.

Across the state, there were nine new COVID-related deaths on Saturday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 66 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania continued to have high community transmissions of the disease on Saturday. Forest County, northwestern Pennsylvania, has reported high infection rates due to the recent moderate growth seen.

Nationally, 91.34% of counties showed high levels of infection and 1.43% showed low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community infection.

On Friday, the state exceeded 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, including 2.3 million booster shots. According to state data, 162,337 children aged 5 to 11 years have been fully vaccinated after being vaccinated in November.

According to the CDC, 74.1% of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, anyone who has been vaccinated twice with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated.

hospitalization

As of noon on Saturday, 5,280 patients were hospitalized throughout the state with COVID-19, an increase of 24 from Friday.

Of that total, 967 were treated in the intensive care unit (10 increase) and 600 were treated on ventilator.

There were 183 patients hospitalized locally.

Danville’s Gaisinger had 124 patients, Gaisinger Shamokin had 18 patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital had 41 patients, an increase of 5 from Friday. Gaisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients on the ICU and 28 on the ventilator. There were 6 Shamokins in the ICU. All numbers are at the same level as Thursday’s report.

At evangelical, there were 5 patients in the ICU and 1 patient on the ventilator. Twenty-seven of the 41 evangelical COVID patients, along with four out of five ICU patients and ventilator patients, were not fully vaccinated, according to hospital officials.

Prisons, state facilities

All COVID case data in Valley states and federal prisons were flat on Saturday as well.

After the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported a significant surge in two prisons last week, 157 active COVID cases occurred in a federal prison in Union County.

BOP officials reported cases of 110 active prisoners in Allenwood’s US Prison (USP) and 34 cases in a medium security unit. There was also one staff case for both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisberg, and two staff cases for Allenwood’s low security unit. In USP-Lewisberg, there were also cases of 9 prisoners at levels after 3 consecutive days of increase.

According to the State Corrections Bureau (DOC), the state correctional facility in Coal Township had three prisoner cases and ten employee cases, both at the same level as previously reported. There were 140 prisoners and 245 staff throughout the state.

According to the Department of State, the Serins Grove State Center has 12 staff cases and less than 5 client cases, the Danville State Hospital has less than 5 staff cases, and the North Central Secure Treatment Unit has no cases. was. Of Human Services (DHS). DHS will not report case numbers less than 5 to avoid personal identification.