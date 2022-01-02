What is “Florona” because it is not a new Covid variant, and why does it emphasize the fear of double infection?

It is branded “Fluorona” and the headline in Israel is crying for its detection. Sure, it’s not a new variant of the new coronavirus, nor is it a health fear you’ve never encountered. “Fluorona” is a new coined word used to describe a co-infection or co-infection of influenza virus and Sars-CoV-2. This affects how severe the symptoms are and how they recover. Here’s what you need to know:

What is “Fluorona”?

According to an Israeli report, one of the first cases of Covid-19 and influenza in the same person was a pregnant woman in a hospital. With the rise of Omicron variants and the continued spread of Delta cases, it is understandable that such coinfection caused fear. Israeli doctors have reportedly observed a surge in influenza cases in the past few weeks.

In this particular case of a woman admitted to the hospital for childbirth, she is vaccinated against both illnesses, although it is considered a major immune system failure in people who are infected with both influenza and Covid-19 at the same time. It is reported that it has not been inoculated.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) To tell For both Covid-19 and the flu, “it can take a day or more for a person to start experiencing symptoms of the disease after being infected,” but for Covid-19 infection, “to experience the symptoms. It can take longer than if they had the flu. ” With influenza, according to the CDC, people experience symptoms 1 to 4 days after infection, but with Covid-19, “symptoms appear 5 days after infection, but symptoms can appear 2 to 14 days after infection. There is sex. “

The CDC further states that both the flu virus and the new coronavirus “can be spread by people to others before they begin to show symptoms.” By people with very mild symptoms and asymptomatic people. It spreads primarily among people who are in close contact with each other at distances of less than 6 feet, “coughing, sneezing, or talking of illness (Covid-19 or influenza), by large and small particles containing the virus.” It can be inhaled. It can also be transmitted by touching a surface contaminated with droplets from an infected person and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Why is the incident happening now?

In the days of Covid-19, the report of “Fluorona” may be welcomed as an additional concern, but experts say that “coinfection of the virus occurs frequently in nature.” In fact, from the beginning of the pandemic, public health professionals have been worried. Regarding the “pandemic” of Covid-19 and influenza cases, social distance and other precautions against the new coronavirus appear to have significantly checked the spread of influenza cases. That is, until now, when curb relaxation has increased interactions between people, making it easier for all types of pathogens to circulate.

“Whatever the historic epidemic of coinfection, this twin epidemic never happened last winter. Perhaps because of mask wear and social distance, the number of influenza in the United States is 2020- It was much less than usual for the 21st season. ” Atlantic magazine.

In addition, studies published in the journal Nature “Unfortunately, during the flu season last winter … little epidemiological evidence of the interaction between Covid-19 and the flu was collected. [influenza virus] Infection rate due to social distance. ” However, “the same warning was returned because the pandemic restrictions were relaxed and fewer people were vaccinated against the flu.”

What are the symptoms of coinfection?

The World Health Organization (WHO) said: Both illnesses “At the same time” and both viruses “share similar symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue”. However, symptoms vary from person to person, and it has been pointed out that “both influenza and Covid-19 can be fatal,” such as “no symptoms, mild symptoms, and severe illness.”

According to the Nature Report, Covid-19 and influenza are both “airborne pathogens that infect the same human tissues: the cells of the respiratory tract and nose, bronchi, and lungs,” while the Covid-19 pandemic and seasonal influenza “It can cause a population at high risk of co-infection with these two viruses,” he added.

What are you worried about?

According to the Nature Report, experiments show that influenza “significantly promotes the infectivity of Sars-CoV-2” and that influenza and “co-infected mice have increased Sars-CoV-2 viral load and more severe lungs.” Damage was observed. “

Researchers show that their study “has a unique ability to exacerbate the Sars-CoV-2 infection.” [influenza] Infection is very important during the Covid-19 pandemic. “

According to the guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health for “Management of co-infection of Covid-19 with other seasonal epidemic diseases”, “seasonal patterns of epidemic diseases observed every year in our country” are It means diseases such as dengue fever and malaria, seasonal influenza, chikungunya fever, etc.

It’s a diagnostic dilemma, but it can co-exist in Covid cases. ” While this relates to clinical management and patient outcomes, it presents challenges in “Covid’s clinical and laboratory diagnostics.”

“With coinfection, apart from the febrile illness, there can be a set of signs and symptoms that can make diagnosis difficult,” he says.

How to detect double infections?

The Ministry of Health has stated that “all areas reporting cases of Covid-19” because both Covid-19 and seasonal influenza exist as influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). ILI / SARI cases need to be evaluated. Both Covid-19 and seasonal influenza were tested when both viruses were prevalent in the population under consideration, “he added,” seasonal. Cases of sexual influenza are on the rise, and there may be cases of co-infection with Covid-. 19 “.

However, given the similarities in symptoms, the ministry said, “Laboratory studies are also not very helpful in distinguishing the two,” but “in the early stages, use the right diagnostic methods to make the right specific controls. Coinfection needs to be ruled out only by starting. ” Reduce morbidity and mortality. “

Report India Express Experts say that various PCR tests have been performed to detect influenza virus and coronavirus disease, and infections can only be confirmed by laboratory tests. The CDC points out that “there are tests to check for seasonal influenza type A and B viruses and Sars-CoV-2,” which is being used for surveillance purposes at the US Public Health Institute.

How about treatment and vaccination?

According to the WHO, all age groups can be infected with influenza and Covid-19 co-infection, but older people, people with comorbidities and weakened immunity, healthcare workers, pregnant women, and recent births. Those who do have a high risk of getting the flu. Influenza and Covid-19.

According to global health agencies, treatment of Covid-19 in medical facilities includes advanced respiratory support such as ventilators for people with severe respiratory illness, as well as oxygen for patients with severe illness. Includes corticosteroids and IL6 receptor blockers. In the case of influenza, antivirals “can reduce serious complications and deaths and are especially important for high-risk groups,” he added, “antibiotics are ineffective against influenza and the Covid-19 virus.” It’s important to remember that. ” “People with mild symptoms of both illnesses can usually be safely treated at home.”

“The most effective way to protect yourself from both influenza and severe Covid is to vaccinate both influenza and Covid,” WHO emphasized the need for vaccination. The -19 vaccine is vice versa. WHO states that it recommends influenza vaccines to “elderly people, toddlers, pregnant people, people with underlying illnesses, and health care workers.”

