North Carolina Faces Record Covid Case Number and Crashes Test Issues





The number of cases of Covid-19 has increased significantly in North Carolina as coronavirus omicron variants continue to spur a nationwide surge. The state reports an increase in infection of 166% in two weeks. According to the New York Times database, And some counties are struggling to keep up with the test requirements. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday that there were 19,174 new Covid-19 cases. This is a record high for the second consecutive day.

Thursday, the department said in statement This is the “maximum number of cases per day for Covid-19”, which is 18,571, which is 60% higher than the previous daily record of 11,581 set in January 2021 after the surge in holidays. The current surge in infectious diseases is most likely caused by the highly infectious variant of Omicron. According to local reports..

However, the actual number of cases may be even higher, as home tests have not been reported by the state. The ministry also said hospitalizations in the state have almost doubled since the beginning of December. The number of people who visited the emergency room on Thursday for “Covid-like illness” also set a record with 4,171 visits. The ministry added that 89% of people in the Covid-19 intensive care unit in the state were not vaccinated. according to New York Times Database, North Carolina Intensive Care Units are 82 percent full. The national average ICU occupancy is 79%. Current, Only 57 percent of the states are fully vaccinatedFollowing the national average of 62%.

On Thursday, the Wayne County Health Department announced that it had Insufficient coronavirus test There are no tests available “until you are notified later”.

“In the last two weeks, the demand for tests has increased significantly nationwide, and additional test kits have been ordered from the state,” the agency said. So far, the county has the slowest increase in incidents in the state. In New Hanover County, due to lack of location testing, Thursday’s test drive had to be completed early. According to the county statement.. Wake County, which is believed to have the highest number of daily cases in the state, has its test site open on Saturday, There were no plans to be available until Monday.. Last week, the county doubled its Covid-19 test appointments to 13,000 slots per day, “to meet the needs of a rapidly growing community.” According to the statement.. However, the increase could not meet the demand. Universities in the state are also taking more precautions. Duke University will provide distance learning until January 18th. University announced on Friday.. The dormitory will open on Sunday as scheduled, but the university is asking students to delay their return until resumption of instruction as usual. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recommendation Students and professors said they would take booster shots when qualified and announce changes in campus operations by Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/01/us/north-carolina-coronavirus-surge-testing.html

