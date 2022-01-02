Germany hopes the new Novavax COVID jab may persuade vaccine skeptics





Novavax has recently become the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Unlike the COVID vaccines used so far, the new jab is protein-based and could convince Germans who have previously refused injections. Novavax will be rolled out in Germany in January 2022 The first dose of Novavax will be given in Germany in early 2022, just 12 months after the first patient in the Federal Republic was fired. Currently, more than 61 million Germans are vaccinated, which is a surprising achievement, but a significant proportion of the population is still unprotected. There is no doubt that there are hardcore skeptics out there who will reject any type of vaccine, but in Germany there is some resistance to the types of vaccines available. Despite multiple guarantees against it, some people are wary of new technologies used to create new mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna Shots and the apparent speed at which they were produced. doing. They refused the jab because of concerns about side effects or long-term health effects. Novavax is a 90% effective protein COVID vaccine Novavax, on the other hand, uses an older type of technology. This is sometimes (in this case mistakenly) called an “inactivated vaccine” or (more accurately) a protein vaccine. It contains small particles from a synthetic version of the viral spike protein, which encourages the immune system to form antibodies. Clinical trials have shown that it is 90% effective in preventing symptomatic infections with alpha variants. coronavirus, Currently being further tested to see how it is measured against Omicron variants. Can Novavax persuade German vaccine skeptics? Throughout Europe, especially in Germany, health professionals hope that the new vaccine will help convince those who have been hesitant in the past. “We hope that unvaccinated people over the age of 60 will be able to make better friends with protein-based vaccines,” said Christine Falk, president of the German Society for Immunology. increase. ARD.. The signs are promising. Forsa polls say this autumn, 56% of participants said they would be more motivated to get vaccinated if the vaccine in question was based on a “classical method” like Novavax. Only 5% mention other compelling tools that the government has tried so far, such as monetary rewards.Or excluded from the specific social space below 2G rules -Encourage them to get shots. Another study of unvaccinated people found that 40% were not completely opposed to vaccination and could be persuaded by just hesitating. But others have warned against fixing all Germany’s hopes for a new vaccine. “I’m a little skeptical,” said Thomas Aẞmann. NTV.. “Given the fact that the new mRNA vaccines they fear are currently being successfully administered about 7-8 billion times, people who say they are withholding” classic “vaccines are now looking at the numbers. , Novavax says it’s still unreliable. ” Even the German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has his doubts. “We should stop assuming that Novavax will be a game changer,” he said. imageHe added that the mRNA vaccine has been given billions of times and should be considered “much safer.”

[購読]By clicking, you agree to process your information in accordance with our privacy policy. For more information,

Access this page..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iamexpat.de/expat-info/german-expat-news/germany-hopes-new-novavax-covid-jab-might-convince-vaccine-sceptics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos