Center County adds record high 319 COVID-19 cases.Pennsylvania reports 23,189 new positives

COVID-19 Dashboard in Pennsylvania and Center County (January 1, 2022). Image by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Center County recorded a high pandemic increase in 319 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

New cases exceed the previous high of 302 set on December 11, 2020, bringing the county total to 26,495 (23,951 confirmed, likely 2,544).

Pennsylvania has added 23,189 COVID-19 positives. This is the second highest total daily pandemic after Friday’s 23,268.Federation had2,059,613 cases since March 2020.

Dead (number)

DOH was the first to report new viral deaths among residents of Center County in five days, bringing the total to 289.

The total number of people in Pennsylvania is now 36,714, as nine new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on the Pennsylvania death certificate.

hospitalization

According to the DOH Hospital Preparation Dashboard, 46 COVID-19 patients are admitted to Center County, 5 in the intensive care unit and 5 on ventilator. All haven’t changed since Friday.

There are 5,280 COVID-19 inpatients in Pennsylvania, 24 more than Friday, with 967 in the intensive care unit. [+10] 600 on ventilator [-12].. Hospitalizations throughout the state have increased for the sixth straight day, the highest level since January 9, 2021.

An estimated 88% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to the DOH calculation, which considers the case to have recovered if it has not been reported as dead and more than 30 days have passed since the date of the first positive test. .. Or the onset of symptoms.

Prison case

According to the Pennsylvania Corrections Bureau, Benner prisons have three active COVID-19 cases among prisoners and 20 cases among staff.

Rockview prisons have 27 prisoners and 16 employees.

Both facilities are located in Benner Township.

In Benner, 1,520 prisoners have been fully vaccinated, nine have been partially vaccinated, and 190 have not been vaccinated. Of the staff, 303 are fully vaccinated and 325 are unvaccinated.

Rockview has 1,684 fully vaccinated prisoners and 61 unvaccinated prisoners. Of the staff, 343 are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated, and 373 are unvaccinated.

Transparency level

According to the latest reports, Center County remains at the highest level of COVID-19 community infections on the scale of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County level Data update.

Throughout Pennsylvania, 66 of the 67 counties are at the highest level of scale. Forrest County is listed as the second highest level, substantive.

Infection levels are based on positive rates over the last 7 days and the number of cases per 100,000. The CDC guidance recommends that, at a practically high level, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in a public indoor environment.

VAccusation

DOH did not update vaccination data on Saturday. As of Friday morning, 91,079 people in Center County were fully vaccinated and 12,618 were partially vaccinated. Booster doses were administered to residents of 36,270 counties.

According to the CDC, 65.9% of the county’s total population has been vaccinated at least once and 57% have been fully vaccinated. Of adult residents, 71.2% have been vaccinated at least once and 61.5% have been fully vaccinated.

In the state as a whole, 74.1% of adults and 63.9% of the total population are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination appointment Medical Center Volunteer, Mount Nittany Health Through other pharmacies and providers listed in Vaccine.gov..

All individuals 16 years and older Became a target You will receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Case of Center County by Zip Code:

* Note: Changes are in parentheses.. Certain numbers in 1 to 4 zip codes have been edited by the health department. The case may not be assigned a zip code immediately.

16801 (State College): 7,281 confirmed [+43], 684 possible [+17]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 4,605 ​​confirmed [+39], 418 may [+8]

16803 (State College): 2,297 confirmed [+22], 368 could [+22]

16802 (University Park): 1,672 confirmed, 94 possibilities

16866 (Philipsburg): 1,495 Confirmed [+9], 239 may [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 901 confirmed [+8], 123 possible [+4]

16841 (Howard): 801 Confirmed [+10], 86 could be

16828 (Center Hall): 568 Confirmed [+2], 56 possible

16875 (Spring Mills): 528 confirmed [+3], 61 possible

16827 (Boalsburg): 520 confirmed [+6], 73 possible

16844 (Julian): 425 Confirmed [+3], 47 possible

16845 (Karthaus): 403 Confirmed [+1], 30 possibilities

16853 (Milesburg): 222 confirmed, 12 possible

16874 (snowshoes): 220 confirmed [+4], 31 possible

16877 (Warriors mark): 213 Confirmed [+3], 24 possibilities

16826 (Blanchard): 184 Confirmed [+2], 13 possibilities

16865 (Pennsylvania Furness): 154 Confirmed [+2], 13 possibilities

16854 (Millheim): 138 confirmed, 13 possible

16820 (Aaronsburg): 135 confirmed, 25 likely

16829 (Clarence): 130 Confirmed [+1], 26 possible

16872 (Rebersburg): 114 confirmed, 13 likely

16851 (Lemonto): 110 Confirmed [+4], 20 possibilities [+1]

16859 (Moshannon): 76 Confirmed [+2], 5 may

16832 (Coburn): 65 confirmed, 5 possible

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 58 confirmed [+3], 7 may

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 56 confirmed [+1], 1 to 4 possibilities

16835 (Fleming): 40 confirmed [+1], 8 possible

16856 (Mingaville): 39 confirmed, 9 could be

16852 (Madisonburg): 36 confirmed, 5 likely

16882 (Woodward): 29 confirmed, 1-4 confirmed

16804 (State College): 16 confirmed

16863 (Orbiston): 15 confirmed

16805 (State College): 1-4 Confirmed

The case of a county bordering Center County

Blair: 23,099 [+114]

Clear field: 14,538 [+51]

Mifflin: 9,288 [+47]

Union: 9,011 [+20]

Hunting Don: 8,519 [+44]

Clinton: 6,844 [+41]