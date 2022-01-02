Super Pooh: Fecal Transplantation and Designer New Science of Gut Bacteria | Health

GFood pudner is very difficult to find because it is sometimes called a “unicorn”. These elusive, healthy creatures serve the rapidly growing market for fecal transplants as evidence of their benefits grows.

New science shows that the human microbiota (the constellation of gut microbiota) has far greater health implications than previously imagined. This huge ecosystem we host in our bodies includes bacteria, fungi, viruses and more.

The collective genetic material of the microbiota performs a myriad of functions that affect our mood, immunity, and our physical and mental health.

The cheesy Western diet and antibiotics are depleting our microbiota. Also, in some cases, one person’s microbiota is so disturbed that it may need to be boosted a bit from others.

The diversity of our gut microbiota is associated with everything from depression to the response to cancer treatments, so returning them to good health has become a very serious scientific endeavor.

Transferring healthy stool to the gastrointestinal tract of an unhealthy recipient has been proven to treat people with intestinal conditions, including super bugs. Clostridium difficile colitis, Or C diff – can cause diarrhea, sepsis, and even death.

However, as the scientific understanding of the microbiota improves, the potential for fecal transplantation is expanding.

Researchers are currently working on “super stools”. This is an edible poop pellet that mimics the so-called unicorn’s special abilities.

Unicorn duplication

Biome Bank office is in a suburban hub Adelaide.. CEO Sam Costello and CEO Thomas Mitchell wear straps decorated with depictions of bacteria. Costello jokes that the organic spill to him is probably a real experiment.

Biotechnology companies are hunting unicorns. This place is home to the stool bank and where designer poop transplants take place.

Biome Bank’s Scott Costello (left) and Thomas Mitchell. Photo: Andrew Beveridge / BiomeBank

There is a special donor room (glory toilet) to receive poop donations. There is a lab equipped with an anaerobic workstation that puts the donor bacterial strain in a “secret source” to grow and isolate the strain. These strains have been classified and cataloged for future use.

Dr. Emily Tucker, Head of Donor Screening at BiomeBank, says there is a long list of fecal donor requirements. Obviously, they have to be healthy. They must be screened for infections. A detailed history of their medical, travel and antibiotic history is taken.

Those who pass all evaluations will be enrolled in the 8-week program. In this program, you will appear on time, fill out a questionnaire, and then deposit in a special room.

So what if you don’t have enough unicorns? That question influenced BiomeBank’s latest effort to duplicate the contents of the unicorn’s internal organs.

Poop factory

People are building the best libraries that poop has to offer, and Biome Bank is part of an effort to classify premium flight stocks.

Gastroenterologist Costello says that humans have historically had a much more diverse microbial fauna. We lived more intimately with other people and animals and ate more raw food.

He says there is evidence that this depletion is evident in society as a whole, especially in Western societies as a whole.

The best stool for your job: Biome Bank’s stool transfer syringe. Photo: Andrew Beveridge / BiomeBank

He describes the “microbial extinction event” in the modern world. Like the Earth, it is in our gut system – we live with the consequences of a hollowed-out ecosystem.

Mitchell explains that BiomeBank’s first-generation microbial therapy extracted the appropriate bacteria, lyophilized them, and encapsulated them.

Patients can take it orally to treat a particular infection. This generation is already deployed in hospitals and, if approved by the Therapeutic Goods Department, will be the world’s first microbial therapy approved as a biopharmacy (currently tentatively approved).

Next is second generation replication. Think of a unicorn as a type of Adam and Eve. However, those genomic sequences can be reproduced. You can grow them. Separate them. Identify them, name them, put them in the library, and gradually build up your knowledge of what each strand can do.

And when it hits a gold vein (a bacterial strain that classifies a defect in someone’s microflora), it scales it. Then put a custom-made bacterial recipe in a capsule that someone else swallows. “It’s a new way to treat illness,” says Mitchell. “It’s a small factory.”

Why is the microbiota so important?

From the moment we are born, and throughout our lives, our microbiota is shaped by our environmental and dietary inputs.

Babies born by Caesarean section have a different mix than babies born transvaginally. Major research found.. Caesarean babies pick up more strains from the hospital. This may explain the high incidence of immune problems such as asthma and allergies in these babies.

Professor Felice Jacka, director of the Deakin University Food and Mood Center, is a nutrition psychiatrist (and) My pooh has a zoo, “Better Bog Burger”, “Furty Toast”, “Zoo Poop Stew” recipes are posted. The center looks for “disappointingly complex” links between diet, bowel, and brain health.

“There are all these organisms that interact in ways that cannot be mapped at this stage,” she says. “We are just beginning to figure out what Microbiota can do.”

Professor Feliz Jacka writes that there is a zoo in Mai Pooh to teach children what is happening in their internal organs. Photo: Panmak Milan

And Jacka is a fan of the “Super Stool” plan. In particular, “giving shit to others” is a bit of a headache.

“It’s definitely worth doing,” she says.

“It’s hard to find those super donors. Only about 3% of people qualify … These super poppers are rare, so it would be great if BiomeBank could come up with an equivalent stool. think.”

As one of the world’s leading microbiota experts, Jacka is a scientist on how the cerebrointestinal axis works, how the microbiota affects health, and how it can be manipulated. Says that it is still exactly elucidated.

Dozens of studies are underway in Australia, but existing studies Standard American diet – Increases inflammation in the body. This means that you have a high risk of cancer.

Open your mind, but don’t open your brain to the point of falling. Or your wallet. Professor Feliz Jacka

Team at Imperial College London and University of Pittsburgh African Americans compared to South African countryside.. Volunteers were tested, then changed meals and tested again.

Eating a fiber-rich country diet for just two weeks significantly reduced colon inflammation and reduced the risk of cancer for Americans. Unfortunately, the local group went in the opposite direction.

Cancer and intestines

The Food and mood center It studies nutrition and its effects on depression, muscle and heart health, psychiatric disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, eating disorders, and many other health concerns.

Jacka cites cancer research as one of the most exciting areas of microbiota research. Data show Better response to the treatment of people with more diverse gut microbiota, especially immunotherapy.

But she’s just getting started with a lot of research, and the industries that are out to make money are using it too early to sell their products with a vague promise to promote “intestinal health.” I warn you that.

“Be careful, open your mind, but don’t open your brain to the point of falling, or your wallet, more importantly,” she advises.

Fecal bacteria under a microscope. Scientists are discovering exactly how the microbiota affects our health and how it can be manipulated. Photo: Steve Gschmeissner / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty Images / Science Photo Library RF

University of Sydney Microbiota Research Center Is studying the effects of microbiota on cancer, women’s and children’s health, infections, immunity, inflammation, critical care, mental health and neuroscience.

Professor Emad El-Omar, director of the center, has been conducting advanced research showing the benefits of a more diverse microbial flora (and thus fecal transplantation) when dealing with C diff, while in other diseases researchers. States still studying what works and how it works. ..

He says the number of genes in these microorganisms is less than the number in the human genome.

“This is a very exciting area, but there is still a little work to be done to maximize the interests of all humanity.”

And he agrees with Jacka that the “wellness” industry sometimes jumps into “gut health”.

How can you help your intestines?

At this stage, poop transplantation is recommended or useful only in very special cases. But anyone can improve the microbial flora – and you don’t need supplements.

Jacka says that for most people, changing the diet can change the bacteria.

“To understand what we understand that existing microorganisms are associated with a healthy condition and non-existent microorganisms are associated with an unhealthy condition, we understand what you are. I already know what to do, “she says.

“Eat lots of plants, different types of plants, different colors of plants, and add some fermented foods.”

Think of kimchi, kombucha, and sauerkraut. And think about fibers.

Jacka says that a typical Western diet cannot cope with fiber because the gut flora is so “weak, debilitating, pale, and deficient.” Later, as people try to get more forage, they get gas and abdominal pain. Later, some people mistakenly think they have irritable bowel syndrome or gluten intolerance and cancel fibrous foods.

You have to start calmly, she says. Gradually increase the amount and type of fiber.

“The answer to the bean problem is actually more beans,” she says.

Costello hopes BiomeBank will be “part of a global effort to solve this major problem, the loss of disease-related microbial diversity … on a large scale.” It states.

“We see it as a modern pandemic,” Costello says.

And there is still a lot to do. At BiomeBank, researchers are beginning to understand strains of the microbial flora in freezing. Then there are many strains that are not yet understood – we still don’t know what they can do someday.

Costello and Mitchell call the known and unknown library next to the Unicorn’s toilet a “wonder cave.”