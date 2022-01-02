COVID hospitalizations are on the rise in Los Angeles County – NBC Los Angeles

Hospitalizations for coronavirus in Los Angeles County continued to increase on Sunday, increasing by more than 150 for the second straight day.

According to the latest state statistics, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals has increased from 1,628 on Saturday to 1,792. Of these patients, 263 were in the intensive care unit. It increased from 246 people on the previous day.

These numbers occurred two days after local health officials reported record numbers of coronaviruses in 2021 and reported a whopping 27,091 new infections, along with 12 additional deaths associated with the virus. ..

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Friday’s daily positive rate rose almost full points overnight to 22.4%. Last month, that percentage was less than 1%.

Due to a holiday, the department did not provide COVID updates on Saturday.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department, said the organizers of the Rose Parade respected the progress of the annual event as scheduled for Saturday. However, she said that people at high risk of viral infections and serious illnesses should avoid such large-scale events.

“This year may be the year some people are watching this on TV,” she said.

According to public health officials, there is evidence that only those who have recently completed the vaccination series or received booster immunization can prevent infection with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“The days ahead are very difficult for all of us because we are faced with a very large number of cases, reflecting the spread of the virus. To get people to work and go to school, We all need to act responsibly, “Feller said. In the statement.

“Because explosive infections can continue in the coming weeks, all efforts now need to focus on protecting the medical system from overwhelming. Most people in COVID seriously ill hospitals Because you have not been vaccinated, people who have not yet been vaccinated or boosted should stay as close as possible to avoid getting infected or infecting others.

“And vaccines and boosters continue to provide excellent protection against serious illness and death, but the ones most vulnerable to serious consequences when infected (under 5 years of age who are not yet vaccinated). (Including children) need to be surrounded by an additional layer of protection, including wearing a high-quality mask that fits snugly around others and limiting unnecessary activities, “Feller said. Says.

Some COVID-19 testing sites have long lines as people are tested before vacation trips as coronavirus Omicron variants are rampant. Dr. Uche Blackstock, CEO of Advancing Health Equity, said: Omicron is considered more contagious than other variants, so Blackstock states that high-quality air filter masks such as N95 and KN95 should become more widely available with testing.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 10,043,000 individuals have been tested and 15% are currently tested positive. To date, 1,696,582 positive cases and 27,637 deaths have been identified throughout the county.

“In fact, we are experiencing the worst surge at this point as the number of cases grows,” Feller said in an online briefing on Thursday.

She became infected with more fully vaccinated people due to the circulation of highly infectious Omicron variants of COVID-19, but hospitalization primarily affected unvaccinated people. He said he was continuing. She said the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 28 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the vaccination rate was relatively flat at 1 per 100,000.

“Vaccination remains very protective against hospitalization,” she said.

She shows that, according to statistics, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die of the virus than vaccinated people. She also said that the county-wide mortality rate was relatively flat, despite the dramatic surge in infectious diseases, but that could change, she said.

“Fortunately, the death toll is low and unchanged, because it’s only been about a week since hospitalizations began to increase,” she said.

Authorities say that about 90% of COVID deaths during a pandemic occurred in people with underlying illness. The most common conditions are high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

The city of Long Beach, which maintains its own health sector separate from the county, such as Pasadena, also issued a statement on Thursday warning of a dramatic increase in COVID infections. According to the city, the average daily number of cases in Long Beach increased by 1,234% during December.

“The number of cases is increasing on Long Beach, but the good news is that hospitalizations haven’t increased as rapidly as last January,” City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said in a statement. “This is evidence of the fact that vaccination and booster immunization have proven effective in preventing serious illnesses. If you have not been vaccinated yet, you will be vaccinated and if you are eligible Get a booster. Whether you are vaccinated or not, it is important to have a test if you have mild COVID-19 symptoms such as a cold or allergy. “

The Billie Jean King Main Library in Long Beach was closed on Thursday due to “known COVID-19 exposure”. The affected area is being cleaned and will resume on Tuesday, according to library officials.