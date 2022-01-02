Boston Doctors Support Shorter COVID Isolation Times Without Testing





The new COVID-19 guidelines for isolation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention face backlash from parts of Massachusetts, but doctors at major Boston hospitals have agreed to the CDC’s decision. Last Monday, the CDC reduced asymptomatic quarantine restrictions. Americans infected with the coronavirus took 10 to 5 days, similarly reducing the amount of time close contact needs to be quarantined. Sila Delon, a hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, is one of the infectious disease specialists who can help reduce quarantine time without a negative COVID-19 test. People are all infected with this truly contagious (Omicron) mutant, “Dron said on Sunday morning. “It’s not politics, it’s not about putting the economy over public health. It’s public health. We need to keep the lights on and we need to keep food on the shelves. The school is open. Needed and shortening quarantine helps. “Dron also says that the five-day quarantine rule helps people mitigate the risk of COVID-19 when the risk of COVID-19 is highest. The shorter the isolation, the less likely it is to be tested for COVID-19, because the positive results are not confused. “And finally, the risk is lower for most people. So I admit that I’m at this stage where I can accept the risk of a virus infection, “she said. White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci considers including a negative COVID-19 test as part of its five-day quarantine guidance on Sunday after the CDC received a major “repulsion” to the recommendations updated last week. He said he was doing it.

