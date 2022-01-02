86 COVID-19 cases reported in Gray Bruce on Sunday

Getty Images

Article content An additional 86 COVID-19 cases were reported in Gray Bruce on Sunday.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content There were 15 new cases at Owen Sound and 14 new cases at Sorgin Shores. Alan Elder Three and South Bruce added 7 each, the South Bruce Peninsula added 6 and Kincardine and Blue Mountain added 5 each. Other municipalities with new cases include Hanover (4), Meeford (3), Gray Highlands (3), West Gray (3), Georgian Bluffs (3), Chatsworth (2), Huronkin Ross (2). 1), Brockton (1) is included. And South Gate (1). Neyaashiinigmiing added another case, but the birthplace of the five cases was unknown. Currently, there are 810 active confirmed cases in two counties. Ontario reported 16,714 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but the Ontario Public Health Service admitted that it was underestimated due to issues with test availability. A record 18,445 cases were reported on Saturday. Gray Bruce reported its own daily record on Saturday, when 187 cases were added. In Gray Bruce, there were 3,874 confirmed cases of the pandemic virus, of which 3,035 are believed to have been resolved. In Gray Blues, the virus has killed a total of 24 people. In Ontario, a total of 10,222 people died of COVID-19, including another 16 deaths reported on Sunday. COVID-19 on Sunday hospitalized at least 1,117 people in Ontario, of whom 224 were in the intensive care unit. In Gray Bruce, there were nine confirmed local activists who were hospitalized for the virus.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content Dr. Ian Ala, Medical Officer of Health Gray Bruce, said Thursday that COVID-19 cases are no longer the most reliable indicator due to state admission and ICU admission. “ He added that local data on hospitalization were too small to be reliable enough to draw conclusions. Last week, the Ontario government announced some changes to its test criteria. Highly infectious variants of Omicron are in high demand for testing due to the proliferation of cases in the state. In Gray Bruce, there are two cases of Omicron mutants identified in the lab, and hundreds more by basic laboratory indicators and epidemiology. Previously, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms could have a publicly funded PCR test, but now only those on the eligibility list can do it. This includes people who are considered at high risk of serious illness in a hospital or collective living environment. Other targets are medical staff and residents facing patients, essential healthcare providers and hospital visitors, and various collective living environments. Other targets include people in the First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities who received PCR self-collection kits through schools, lacked housing, or were homeless, symptomatic elementary and junior high school students and educational staff, and People traveling to the community for work.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content High-risk contacts and asymptomatic people can be tested in relation to outbreaks identified or suspected in high-risk settings, as directed by the health unit. The state has also announced changes to its quarantine guidelines, reducing the quarantine period for most vaccinated people under the age of 12 from 10 days to 5 days. People with immunodeficiency who have not been vaccinated at least twice should be quarantined for 10 days. Isolation ends as long as the symptoms improve for at least 24 hours. .. .. .. Outbreaks of COVID-19 continue at nursing homes on Rockwood Terrace in Durham. The latest information provided on Sunday by Gray County, which runs the house, said no new PCR test results were received, but more cases were resolved. As of Sunday, there were 9 to 4 active resident cases the day before. A total of 6 resident cases were resolved, but 4 active cases remained among the staff. On Friday, the county reported that a resident of the house died after being infected with the virus. The update provided on Saturday stated that the test continues with all upstairs PCR tests from Tuesday returning negative for COVID-19. The PCR test on the 3rd floor from Wednesday was pending. Staff at home were nervous and the county enabled an emergency response plan. We also thanked the designated care partners for their additional support in their ongoing care of the population.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content “Eating is especially difficult because we serve food indoors during the quarantine period,” said the update. “If you’re a DCP, it would be very helpful if you could consider visiting a loved one during a meal and providing additional support.” N95 masks and face shields were available at all DCPs when entering the house and had to be worn at all times to ensure adequate protection. “We are happy to have such a dedicated care support team at home,” said Saturday’s latest information. “Thanks to all DCPs, staff and care partners for their continued dedication during this difficult time.” Outbreaks of other facilities reported in Gray Bruce only occurred in Vicky’s Sandbox Day Care in Hanover, affecting one cohort. At the Brockton Child Care Center, there was also a cohort that was dismissed based on one possible or confirmed case of the virus. .. .. .. The Gray Bruce Vaccination Clinic is a busy week, scheduled from Monday to Friday in various communities. The Gray Bruce Health Unit will reopen the Hockey Hub Mass Immunization Clinic this week, offering a third boost to all eligible individuals in the coming weeks. Hubs are located at Owen Sound, Chesley, and Port Elgin. Reservation is required for those who receive boosters and those aged 5-11 years. Persons over the age of 12 who receive the first or second dose do not require an appointment. The health unit reported on Sunday that many appointments were still available at most clinics this week.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content The clinic locations planned for this week are: Ripley Huron Community Center in Ripley and Beaver Valley Community Center in Thornbury on Monday. Tuesday’s Chesley Community Center and Durham Community Center. On Wednesdays, Meeford and St. Vincent Community Centers, Mild May Carrick Recreation Center, and Chessley Hub. Thursday’s Walkerton Community Center, Keydy Community Center, Port Elgin Hub. On Fridays, there are Owen Sound, Freschertonkinplex, Chesley Hub, and Port Elgin Hub’s Sidenum campuses. Participating primary care providers and pharmacies may also provide COVID-19 vaccine to children and adolescents. The clinic list may be changed or canceled without notice due to weather conditions. See the publichealthgreybruce.on.ca vaccine schedule for the latest list. To make an appointment, visit the state vaccine portal at Ontario.ca or call 1-833-943-3900. According to the Health Unit, a total of 297,810 vaccines were given in Gray Bruce, including 7,307 over the past week. Over 80% of the eligible population of gray blues over the age of 5 receive at least doses, and just under 76% receive at least two injections. In Ontario, about 87% of 5 or more people receive at least one dose and about 81% receive at least two doses.

Share this article on social networks