Puerto Rico faces a staggering Covid case explosion

Armed with her vaccine passport and a dazzling urge to celebrate the holiday season, Laura Delgado-and the other 60,000 people in Puerto Rico-attended the Bad Bunny concert three weeks ago.

Three days later, she became ill with Covid-19, one of about 2,000 who became ill as a result of the two-day event.

“We did very well. We followed the rules,” said 53-year-old interior designer Delgado. “We followed the Maskman date. Our vaccination rate was so high that we were vigilant. The second Christmas came and we felt like” I’m going to a party! ” was.

The super-spreader concert helped usher in the explosive arrival of Covid-19 cases in Puerto Rico, which was previously celebrating one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the United States. Concerts are one of a series of business events, company holiday parties, and family gatherings, with an increase of 4,600% in incidents on the island. This is a surge of concern that public health officials may remain in the New Year. The Puerto Rico holiday season lasts until January 6th, Three Kings Day.