Puerto Rico faces a staggering Covid case explosion
Armed with her vaccine passport and a dazzling urge to celebrate the holiday season, Laura Delgado-and the other 60,000 people in Puerto Rico-attended the Bad Bunny concert three weeks ago.
Three days later, she became ill with Covid-19, one of about 2,000 who became ill as a result of the two-day event.
“We did very well. We followed the rules,” said 53-year-old interior designer Delgado. “We followed the Maskman date. Our vaccination rate was so high that we were vigilant. The second Christmas came and we felt like” I’m going to a party! ” was.
The super-spreader concert helped usher in the explosive arrival of Covid-19 cases in Puerto Rico, which was previously celebrating one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the United States. Concerts are one of a series of business events, company holiday parties, and family gatherings, with an increase of 4,600% in incidents on the island. This is a surge of concern that public health officials may remain in the New Year. The Puerto Rico holiday season lasts until January 6th, Three Kings Day.
Omicron variants have besieged the entire country, but are particularly worried in Puerto Rico, a US territory already overwhelmed by government bankruptcies, the outflow of medical professionals, and fragile health care systems.Authorities have imposed a new wave of strict restrictions Traveler And I will eat in the hope of stopping the wave of new incidents.
Harvard statistician Rafael Ilizary Dashboard Puerto Rico Covid-19 data Tweet A daunting fact: one-third of all coronavirus cases recorded by the island since the pandemic occurred in the past month. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants surged from 3 to 225 in 3 weeks.
In December, hospitalizations doubled — doubled.
Without the polarized politics that has plagued discussions about vaccines elsewhere in the country, nearly 85% of Puerto Rican people have been vaccinated at least once, and about 75% have both injections. Have received.
But in the face of highly contagious new variants, high vaccination rates no longer make much sense, Irizarry said. Most of Puerto Rico has passed the six-month limit when vaccine efficacy begins to decline, but health officials said at least 40 percent have not yet received booster shots.
At some point this week, the number of cases per day exceeded 11,000. This is a very high number for an island with a population of only 3.2 million. The exponential growth began to decline, but the number of cases is still rising, Irizarry said.
“I first noticed something was happening on December 13th and warned the Ministry of Health,” he said. “By the 14th and 15th, it was obvious. I called the person who runs the database and said,” Is there something wrong with the database? “
According to the island’s Ministry of Health, 317 people are currently hospitalized for Covid-19, more than a quarter of whom are children. This is about half of those who were hospitalized for the disease before many were vaccinated during this time last year. However, it still proves to be a challenge for hospitals.
“The problem is, let’s assume that Omicron is half bad,” Ilizary said. “If you have more than eight times as many cases, math doesn’t work for you.”
Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi has ordered the restaurant’s capacity limit to be lowered. To attend a large public event, people must be vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test. Passengers arriving on domestic flights must show a negative test performed within 48 hours prior to arrival, regardless of vaccination status. Similar rules had already been applied to international flights.
A major public event, including an important celebration to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the island’s capital, San Juan, has been cancelled. “Dick Clarks’ New Year’s Rockin’Eve,” which ABC had planned to broadcast live from Puerto Rico in front of a large crowd, was downgraded to a virtual event.
After dozens of Miss World contestants became ill, the Pageant final in Puerto Rico was cancelled.
On Thursday, a group of scientists and health professionals advising the Governor recommended stricter measures, such as restricting alcohol sales and reducing time in bars and other facilities. On Friday, the Governor followed the recommendation and ordered a closure from midnight to 5 am from January 4th to January 18th. He also mandated restaurant employees and public security workers a booster shot.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know
“Two weeks ago, when the number of cases here was the lowest in the world, it’s a difficult message to understand,” said Daniel Colon Ramos, professor at Yale University, President of the Union.
He said measures are particularly difficult in Puerto Rico, where it’s hard to exaggerate the importance of the holiday season, which begins with Thanksgiving and lasts until January 6. He described it as “July 4th Plus Super Bowl”.
“Christmas is the week when Puerto Ricans celebrate their identity,” he said. “They celebrate their families. They celebrate their faith. They celebrate their heritage.”
The average age of people infected on the island is 33, health officials said. However, experts say that when infected young people visit older people while attending parties and other events for New Year’s and Three Kings’ Day, the number of sick older people is not guaranteed to increase. I’m worried. Due to the recent migration of many young professionals to Florida, Texas and other states, the proportion of older people in Puerto Rico is very high, many suffering from diabetes, obesity and other illnesses, and the coronavirus. The risk of complications is high. ..
Carlos R. Melado Lopez, Secretary of Health and Welfare on the island, said: He urged people not to overwhelm the test center unnecessarily, arguing that Puerto Rico has the tools needed to combat the crisis, such as monoclonal antibody therapy.
But experts also warn that thousands of medical professionals have left Puerto Rico in search of higher salaries. Puerto Rico President Victor M. Ramos Otello said primary care as the number of doctors on the island has dropped by 5,000 since 2006 and has been excluded from recent tax incentives designed to prevent specialists from leaving. He said another outflow of doctors was expected. Rico Medical Association.
“The problem we have isn’t the bed,” Ramos said. “The main problem is personnel.”
Epidemiologist Jose R. Lopez de Victoria, who assisted in the design of the Puerto Rican basketball team’s coronavirus protection, said the crisis was still ongoing.
“This isn’t over because we’re looking at the test site,” he said. “It will be another two weeks. It is expected that the case rate will increase.”
