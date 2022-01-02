Israel records the first Florona incident

The first case of Fluorona is reported to have been recorded in a pregnant woman admitted to the Rabin Medical Center for childbirth. Florona is not a new subspecies, but it is believed that influenza and Covid-19 occurred at the same time.

The young woman was reportedly unvaccinated.



twitter

The news of this new disease came when the world was anticipating a surge in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic caused by the new subspecies Omicron. The new variant was first detected in South Africa in November 2021.

The fast-infecting form has spread to most countries and exceeds the intensity of the delta type in the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to reports Israeli Doctors said Fluorona is being studied because Israel has seen a surge in influenza cases in the past few weeks. Dr. Nahla Abdel Wahab, a doctor at Cairo University Hospital, told Israeli media that Florona may indicate a significant disruption of the immune system because the two viruses are invading the human body at the same time.



iStock

Israel has already begun a fourth management process Vaccination Against Friday’s Covid-19, we will counter people with weakened immunity.

According to experts, Dell Micron is a combination of Delta and Omicron variants, which may be the reason for the surge in the United States and Europe. Dell Micron It’s a new variant, but the attacks of the Delta and Omicron strains are combined.



Pexel

Click to see more trends here..