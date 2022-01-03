Los Angeles COVID: The county reports about 45,000 new COVID cases over the weekend





Los Angeles (CNS)-Los Angeles County reported approximately 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend. This is a surprisingly high number given the typical delays in weekend reporting. Authorities reported 23,553 new cases on Saturday and an additional 21,200 positive tests on Sunday. A one-day record of 27,091 new infections was reported on Friday.. COVID-19 Daily Update:

January 2, 2022

New case: 21,200 (1,741,292 to date)

Number of new deaths: 2 (27,640 to date)

Current hospitalization: 1,628 pic.twitter.com/hVcluwaK2U — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 2, 2022 Four additional deaths related to the virus were also recorded this weekend. Two people each on Saturday and Sunday. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, the latest figures show that the county has accumulated 1,741,292 cases and 27,640 deaths since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, county COVID hospitalizations continued to increase, increasing by more than 150 for the second straight day. According to the latest state statistics, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals has increased from 1,628 on Saturday to 1,792. Of these patients, 263 were in the intensive care unit. It increased from 246 people on the previous day. As of Sunday, the daily test positive rate was 21.8%. Health officials continued to urge residents to reduce high-risk activities, such as long-term unmasked indoor activities and crowded outdoor events. “We hope that by working together to implement important public health measures, we can keep ourselves safe, protect our loved ones, and keep our schools and businesses open. “Masu,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department. With the spread of more infectious strains of the virus, revocation can lead to explosive infections. A fit, high-quality mask is an essential protective layer when people are in close contact with others, especially when they are unable to keep a distance in crowded areas indoors or outdoors. “Given that many infected people spread COVID 1-2 days before symptoms, masks can be annoying and unpleasant, but the physical barriers provided by masks reduce the spread of virus particles. Is known. “ According to public health, only those who have recently completed the vaccination series or have been boosted can be prevented from being infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Official. “The days ahead are very difficult for all of us because we are faced with a very large number of cases, reflecting the spread of the virus. To get people to work and go to school, We all need to act responsibly, “Feller said late last week. She also said that overall COVID mortality was relatively flat in the county, despite the dramatic surge in infectious diseases, but that could change, she said. “Fortunately, the number of deaths is low and hasn’t changed, because it’s only been about a week since we started hospitalization.

It’s rising, “she said. Authorities say that about 90% of COVID deaths during a pandemic occurred in people with underlying illness. The most common conditions are high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/los-angeles-county-covid-cases-new-years-weekend-coronavirus-case-count/11418788/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos