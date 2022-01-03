Coronavirus: According to New York doctors, these masks provide the best protection against Omicron





Staten Island, NY — With the proliferation of cases of highly contagious coronavirus (COVID-19) Omicron in New York City and across the country, doctors say that some face masks offer better protection than others. I’m warning you. The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises you to wear at least two layers of washable, breathable fabric that completely covers your nose and mouth, with no side gaps. Department doctors warn about the medical treatment-grade disposable paper mask, N95 respirator mask When KN95 mask, A better choice when faced with a highly contagious Omicron variant. Two of Staten Island’s top doctors told Advance / SILive.com that these masks fit better than cloth masks and are better suited for filtering particles. “The N95 mask protects really better than other masks,” said Dr. Brian McMahon, director of pediatrics at the University of Richmond Medical Center. “This is the best protection we have right now.” The N95 mask is the mask of choice for medical professionals and is in high demand in hospitals, so another powerful option is the KN95. Dr. Eric Shioe Pena is the mask of choice for his family and recommends it to his friends. Both are available at retail stores and online. Cioe-Pena, Global Health Director at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), said: “They are pretty good. Omicron is very contagious and probably one of the most contagious viruses on the planet, but it is advisable to wear the best mask available.” Both doctors emphasized that whenever you are indoors with others in another household, you need to wear a mask that fits snugly. And both said that any mask is better than no mask. “If you’re going to get together indoors, it’s not a bad idea to have people test at the door,” Cioe-Pena said. “People have different tolerances to these things … some people can wear them without problems. Sometimes I noticed that I’m taking them off to breathe fresh air. Masks can feel oppressive. You can just feel like you want fresh air. “ In that case, he said, if wearing something comfortable would allow you to wear it more often indoors, it would be a better choice than not wearing a mask at all. “I think it’s better than nothing, and some people aren’t used to N95 masks,” McMahon said. “But that’s the preferred method of protection.” Cloth masks provide some protection if there aren’t too many gaps to allow “escape”, Cioe-Pena said. “I don’t say they are useless,” he said. “Sure, any kind of mask is better than no mask.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/coronavirus/2022/01/coronavirus-these-masks-offer-the-best-protection-against-omicron-according-to-nyc-doctors.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos