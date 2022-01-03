Bomb Report – NB Media Co-op

A Vitalité Health Network whistleblowers Parents The health of young adults, who were healthy before the suspected mysterious neurological disorder, is rapidly deteriorating and the number of cases is increasing.

Children aged 20 and 30 in New Brunswick, some of whom are caregivers, report cerebral atrophy, muscle wasting, hallucinations, and insomnia. All of these are neurological symptoms that are usually rare in young adults.

Whistleblower hospital employees also do not consider it a New Brunswick illness.Employee said Guardian Leyland Cecco: “Probably we are a flag-raising area because we are mainly in the countryside and in areas where people are likely to be exposed to environmental factors.”

Meanwhile, the New Brunswick government is blocking federal scientists waiting to help study the causative part of New Brunswick’s mysterious neurological disorder.

According to federal scientists quoted in Parents Listening to the story, some teams are ready to start the necessary investigation, but “New Brunswick has specifically instructed us not to proceed with that work.”

This bomb report is McLeans, Walrus When Globe and Mail, In addition to another story Parents..

Still, the question remains. Why doesn’t the Prime Minister allow federal scientists in the state to investigate?

Why doesn’t the Prime Minister start environmental studies of the disease in at least nine cases where the two are in close contact?

Caregivers of suspected illnesses, including nursing students in their 20s, developed symptoms. What is the state doing to protect caregivers from illness?

There are also unanswered questions about the report Number of cases Ill on the government website. The number 48 has not changed since the spring of 2021. Multiple sources believe that the cluster is likely to reach 150. This number does not take into account cases involving young people under investigation.

How will the government take different actions in the future to warn the general public of sick groups? The only reason we know about this mysterious illness is Leaked a memo to the news media..

In a recent report CBC Fifth Estate, Some people in the cluster area who felt they were experiencing symptoms found it impossible to meet a specialist due to long waiting times. They also felt that the practitioners had dismissed their concerns.

Meanwhile, after the government constantly failed to respond to COVID, Including during Christmas holidays, Of course, does not offer a strategy to tackle this mysterious illness.

Instead of calling all hands to investigate this mysterious illness, the prime minister has prevented scientists from working, fighting fair-paying health workers, and forcing hospital closures. increase.

Irving’s Brunswick News premiere and his friends focus on completely different priorities. Promotion of privatized healthcare, A strong publicly funded medical system Providing better service to all of us..

New Brunswick deserves answer and leadership. But it became clear enough that Premier Higgs did not believe that he could answer us. He only answers Irving.

Tracy Glynn is an editorial board member of the NB Media Co-op. Aditya Rao is a member of the board of directors of NB Media Co-op.