Health
Bomb Report – NB Media Co-op
A Vitalité Health Network whistleblowers Parents The health of young adults, who were healthy before the suspected mysterious neurological disorder, is rapidly deteriorating and the number of cases is increasing.
Children aged 20 and 30 in New Brunswick, some of whom are caregivers, report cerebral atrophy, muscle wasting, hallucinations, and insomnia. All of these are neurological symptoms that are usually rare in young adults.
Whistleblower hospital employees also do not consider it a New Brunswick illness.Employee said Guardian Leyland Cecco: “Probably we are a flag-raising area because we are mainly in the countryside and in areas where people are likely to be exposed to environmental factors.”
Meanwhile, the New Brunswick government is blocking federal scientists waiting to help study the causative part of New Brunswick’s mysterious neurological disorder.
According to federal scientists quoted in Parents Listening to the story, some teams are ready to start the necessary investigation, but “New Brunswick has specifically instructed us not to proceed with that work.”
This bomb report is McLeans, Walrus When Globe and Mail, In addition to another story Parents..
Still, the question remains. Why doesn’t the Prime Minister allow federal scientists in the state to investigate?
Why doesn’t the Prime Minister start environmental studies of the disease in at least nine cases where the two are in close contact?
Caregivers of suspected illnesses, including nursing students in their 20s, developed symptoms. What is the state doing to protect caregivers from illness?
There are also unanswered questions about the report Number of cases Ill on the government website. The number 48 has not changed since the spring of 2021. Multiple sources believe that the cluster is likely to reach 150. This number does not take into account cases involving young people under investigation.
How will the government take different actions in the future to warn the general public of sick groups? The only reason we know about this mysterious illness is Leaked a memo to the news media..
In a recent report CBC Fifth Estate, Some people in the cluster area who felt they were experiencing symptoms found it impossible to meet a specialist due to long waiting times. They also felt that the practitioners had dismissed their concerns.
Meanwhile, after the government constantly failed to respond to COVID, Including during Christmas holidays, Of course, does not offer a strategy to tackle this mysterious illness.
Instead of calling all hands to investigate this mysterious illness, the prime minister has prevented scientists from working, fighting fair-paying health workers, and forcing hospital closures. increase.
Irving’s Brunswick News premiere and his friends focus on completely different priorities. Promotion of privatized healthcare, A strong publicly funded medical system Providing better service to all of us..
New Brunswick deserves answer and leadership. But it became clear enough that Premier Higgs did not believe that he could answer us. He only answers Irving.
Want to see a higher quality report by NB Media Co-op? Become a member or donate today.
Tracy Glynn is an editorial board member of the NB Media Co-op. Aditya Rao is a member of the board of directors of NB Media Co-op.
Sources
2/ https://nbmediacoop.org/2022/01/02/hospital-worker-blows-whistle-on-spread-of-new-brunswicks-mystery-illness-bombshell-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]