VDH closes community vaccine center prior to bad weather





Richmond, Virginia-The Virginia Department of Health announced on Monday that it will close its regional vaccination sites in Richmond and Chesterfield due to snow. Press Release from Virginia Health Department: Virginia Health Department (VDH) will close all Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) on Monday, January 3, 2022 due to bad weather expected to snow several inches in some parts of the state. .. If you have a reservation, we will notify you of the cancellation. vase.vdh.virginia.gov Change the schedule. VDH has decided to close its centers in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke with due attention to patients and staff.No vaccinations will be provided at the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, but the site will remain open for COVID-19 testing from 2 pm to 6 pm VDH decides whether to open the CVC site on Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Check the VDH website and social media accounts for this information. Individuals are advised to reschedule their missed vaccine appointments as soon as possible. The second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine can be safely extended up to 42 days after the first dose. Therefore, those who were scheduled to return home 21 or 28 days after the first dose still have time to get the vaccination in a timely manner. If you miss the opportunity to receive a second dose within 42 days, you will still need to continue the second dose and it will be considered fully vaccinated, but according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42. Information on the effectiveness of a second dose over a day is limited. day to day. The regional vaccination center offers first and second doses and boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine. CVC has been vaccinated more than 250,000 times since its opening in October 2021. To find your vaccine or appointment at CVC or elsewhere near you, visit the following website: vaccinate.virginia.gov Or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, 7-1-1 for TTY users). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and over 100 other languages. CVC strongly recommends booking to ensure you get the vaccine you want and avoid extended waiting times, but walk-ins are welcome. Copyright 2022WWBT. all rights reserved. Please send to 12 from here. Want the NBC12 Top Story in your Inbox every morning? Subscribe here.

