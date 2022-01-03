Congress must act to curb obsessions | Opinions





At the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the American lifestyle. Especially when it comes to health care. The hospital suffered from a shortage of beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators and countless other equipment. Front-line nurses and physicians working directly with COVID-19 patients were exhausted and dissatisfied with the ever-changing information about the best care practices for these patients. Thousands of Americans have lost their lives. The pandemic has also exacerbated many other health problems, including obesity, one of the most serious and costly epidemics in our country. All Americans were at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 in the early stages of a pandemic, but obese people were at even greater risk. At least 78% of patients admitted, on mechanical ventilation, or died of COVID-19 were obese or had obesity-related illnesses. A 25% reduction Of the prevalence of obesity in the United States, COVID-19 hospitalization may have decreased by 6.8%, intensive care unit hospitalization by 10.7%, and mortality by 11.4%. Even before COVID-19, there was a danger of obesity in the United States. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), obesity is the second leading cause of death in Japan, with an estimated 300,000 deaths annually. And there are no signs of improvement. According to federal data, the obesity rate in adults in the United States has increased from 30.5% since 2000 to 42.4%. Obesity rates are also rising in Colorado. Despite our state’s enthusiastic hiking and fitness culture, and despite being the healthiest state in terms of obesity, Colorado’s obesity rate is steadily increasing. In 2020, Colorado’s adult obesity rate 24.2%.. This is the highest obesity rate in our state since 1990. This increase needs to be stopped to prevent further illnesses caused by obesity and to keep Coloradans healthy. So how do you fight obesity? As nurses, we feel we need to change the culture and language surrounding obesity and start by recognizing it as a state of health. Obesity is not a personal choice. It’s not a cosmetic issue or a personal failure. Examining obesity as a health condition provides an opportunity to create comprehensive medical interventions to prevent and treat obesity. For example, there are FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs (AOMs) that have had a positive impact on obese people. The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, the American Heart Association, and the Endocrine Society all recommend AOM as an important treatment for obesity. Obesity Treatment (TROA), a bipartisan bill currently passed by Congress, provides people with the AOMs and treatments they need to treat obesity. Obesity is a healthy condition for this. Experience as a nurse has shown that reducing obesity reduces the incidence of obesity-related illnesses such as heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and cancer. Passing TROA will save about $ 25 million in government public health costs over the next decade. Born from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to change the conversation about obesity. The enactment of TROA will increase medical benefits and recognize obesity as a chronic disease, allowing us to move forward towards a society that best treats the most vulnerable people. Kenneth Oja, Ph.D., and RN are assistant nursing professors in Colorado and nurse research scientists who help nurses conduct research to improve nursing practices and patient outcomes.

