Vermont Adopts CDC Guidance for Isolation and Quarantine | Local News





Burlington – The state has adopted new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for COVID-19 quarantine and quarantine, adding a layer of protection. In addition to the CDC guidance, Ministry of Health guidelines allow Vermonter to exit quarantine on day 5 if 24 hours have passed without fever and two negative antigen tests have been performed at least 24 hours apart. I am. Their quarantine period. The Ministry of Health said in a news release that it is strongly recommended by both the CDC and the state to keep wearing masks around others until the 10th day of the quarantine period. The CDC released new guidance last week. Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine said last week that Vermont adopted guidance, but to ensure that it meets the needs of all Vermont citizens, including workers, employers and other sectors. He said the data needs to be reviewed. This guidance does not apply to healthcare professionals whose updated CDC guidance was published on December 23. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House, said on Sunday that the CDC may adjust its policy in the near future, especially in relation to testing during the quarantine period. The period of isolation of a person is the time after the onset of a positive test or symptom, the Ministry of Health said. Quarantine tracks exposure to an infected person if the infected person is in close contact but is not infected for the time being. The new state guidance requires that people who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, stay at home for five days and notify their close contacts that the test is positive. You can leave your home quarantine on the 5th day if: Two negative antigen tests, starting by day 4 and at least 24 hours apart,

I had no symptoms, or my symptoms improved and I felt better.

I haven’t had a fever for at least 24 hours without a fever-lowering drug, and

You wear a mask around others until the 10th day. In the release, Levine said: I am experiencing it. “ The updated quarantine guidance details the actions people should follow depending on the vaccination situation. The Ministry of Health told people who had booster shots, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines within the last 6 months, or completed the primary series of J & J vaccines within the last 2 months: I am. You don’t need to quarantine, but you need to wear a mask around others for 10 days.

We recommend the 5th day test.

If you experience symptoms at any time, take the test and stay at home and isolate yourself from others until the test results are available.

Pfizer or Moderna primary series completed more than 6 months ago and not boosted, or J & J primary series completed more than 2 months ago and not boosted, or vaccinated If you have not received: Stay at home and quarantine for 5 days. If you are asymptomatic and have one negative PCR or LAMP test after day 5, or if you are negative for two antigen tests at least every 24 hours by day 4, you will leave home after 5 days. can do. And you wear a mask around others until the 10th day. If you experience symptoms at any time, have them tested and isolated from others until the test results are available. Information about COVID-19 is available at: .. healthvermont.gov/covid-19..

