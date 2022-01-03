Md. , Va. Will close the COVID vaccination and testing site. Fairfax School Makes Test Changes





Maryland and Virginia will have COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites on Monday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to snow 3-8 inches in the DC area and affect transportation and public transport. Close.

Maryland and Virginia closed their COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites on Monday prior to the winter storm. The Virginia Department of Health said it closed all regional vaccination centers on Monday. Affected sites in northern Virginia include the former Lord & Taylor store in Tysons Corner, the former Home Gallery store in Fredericksburg, and the former Gandermount Building in Woodbridge. Anyone making a reservation at these vaccine centers will receive a notice of cancellation and will be notified of the cancellation. Virginia Health Department website to change schedule. The Ministry of Health said it would decide whether to open the site on Tuesday on Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Public School Made changes to the COVID-19 test site. The changes on Monday are as follows: Staff only: Sideburns Center – Available for staff testing by appointment from 10am to 5pm

South Lakes HS – Staff tests are available by appointment from 7am to 2pm.

Wilton Woods Center – Staff tests are available by appointment from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm. For staff and students: South County High School: Open to staff by appointment from 7 am to 9 am Scheduled and symptomatic staff and students are open from 9am to 4pm

Westfield HS – Available to scheduled and symptomatic staff and students from 9am to 5pm. The Maryland Department of Health has closed a number of state-owned testing and vaccination sites. The ministry said it needed to make sure that the test or vaccine site was open before visiting on Monday, but announced that the next site would be closed. Annapolis — The corner of Braden and Culvert streets

Anne Arundel County — Anne Arundel Medical Center

Baltimore City — State Center

Harford County — UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Prince George’s County — Admired City and Family Ministry There may be changes in testing and vaccine operation on Tuesday, the Maryland Health Department warned.

