A new mysterious illness?Canadian whistleblowers warn of illnesses affecting young adults, World News





Anonymous whistleblowers claimed that another mysterious condition had occurred in New Brunswick, Canada, after Havana Syndrome and a mysterious illness in Sudan. Employees of the Vitalité Health Network have revealed that the disease is targeting an increasing number of young people as it rapidly impairs cognitive function in affected people. The disease was first announced in 2021 and since then, the number of cases under investigation has remained the same (48). However, according to some other sources, the cluster can contain as many as 150 people. This is seen in young adults who previously had no health problems. It can be seen that these people develop a range of symptoms, including rapid weight loss, insomnia, hallucinations, difficulty thinking, and restricted movement. According to the Guardian’s report, sources said, “I’m really worried because these incidents seem to be progressing so rapidly. I’m worried about them and give some explanation. “. Read also | US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms Many symptoms suggest that environmental factors may contribute to the disease. One of the suspicious cases included a man who had developed symptoms of dementia and ataxia. Later, it was observed that the caregiver’s wife suddenly lost sleep and began to experience muscle wasting, dementia, and hallucinations. In another case, when a man lost nearly 60 pounds, he suddenly lost weight. He also developed insomnia and began to hallucinate. Brain images showed signs of advanced atrophy. Whistleblowers said, “This is not a New Brunswick illness. Perhaps the area we are flagging because we are mostly in the countryside, where people are more likely to be exposed to environmental factors. That’s it. ” He further argued that he decided to move forward because of growing concerns at the pace at which it affected these young people. (There is input from the agency)

