An unvaccinated couple died of Covid-19 on the same day, leaving four children





Unvaccinated couple died the same day after being caught COVID-19, Leaving four devastated ones Children. Alvaro and Sylvia Fernandez died within hours of each other on December 19th. Fernandez, 44 years old California, USAI was worried about vaccines and wanted to do more research before jabing, Report the mirror. He and his partner, who were also unvaccinated, tested positive for the virus a few days before they died of complications, said Fernandez’ sister Alma Hernandez. She added: “He (Alvaro) waited and wanted to investigate further. He googled the information. “This is a striking thing for anyone in my family that anyone who is definitely not vaccinated should be vaccinated.” Mr. Fernandez who was suffering from the root health Problems, including diabetes, have been associated with Sylvia, who has been 42 years old since she was 15 years old. The two met in high school, married for 25 years, and had four children, including 17-year-old twins. Alma said high school lovers couldn’t live without each other. A GoFundMe The page is set up to support a couple of kids-and it’s already Raised Over £ 15,000. It was after a doctor revealed that a sad father of a “healthy and healthy” young mother who died suddenly during the 29th week of pregnancy, “if vaccinated” she is still alive. is. David Exley, 57, said his daughter, Sadie, 24, had a “Hunky Dolly.” pregnancy There were no complications until she suddenly began to suffer from migraines and chest pain. But the next test Pinderfields Hospital In Wakefield this October, two mothers were diagnosed with a blood clot in her lungs. After catching Covid in late November, her condition worsened, and a week later she was taken to St. James’s Hospital in Leeds when one side was paralyzed. She was transferred to Leeds General Hospital, rushed to the intensive care unit, and was sentenced to brain death after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage on December 3. Thankfully, doctors were able to save a small Elliott who gave birth in an emergency caesarean section weighing only 2.1 pounds in 29 weeks. Birstall’s grieving David said: I went straight to the hospital. “I don’t know how to explain my feelings. My head was a hut. “I didn’t eat for days. I was waiting to see if she would get better. “They tried to save her, but it was clear that we lost Sadie. “They saved baby Elliott, but they couldn’t save our Sadie.” Stay tuned for the latest news around Scotland and beyond-subscribe to our daily newsletter here.

