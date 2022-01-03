Is’Florona’ another Covid-19 variant?What we know about a new illness from Israel





The combination of the virus and other illnesses has created an unprecedented illness, as if a new variant of Covid-19 had not been fully concerned. First, it was Delmicron. This is a condition resulting from co-infection of both Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19. And now, it seems that a new disease called “Fluorona” has surfaced in Israel. What is Florona? Florona is clearly the name given to the symptoms when the patient was infected with both Covid-19 and the flu. Israel reported its first “Fluorona” incident on Thursday, according to a Arab News tweet. This is the day before the country begins a fourth vaccination of vulnerable people. Fluorona reportedly occurs after a “double infection” or “co-infection” with both SARS-CoV-2 and the influenza virus. The case was detected in an unvaccinated pregnant woman admitted to a medical center. Is Florona a new variant of Covid-19? Unlike some of the claims made by fake news posts on social media, Florona is not a variant of the new Covid-19. The last Covid-19 variant detected was Omicron, and no variants have been identified by the World Health Organization since. However, WHO has confirmed that co-infection with both Covid-19 (any variant) and the influenza virus is actually possible, and the best way to avoid such a condition is with Covid-19. He added that he was vaccinated against both flu. What are the symptoms of Florona? Both Covid-19 and influenza affect the respiratory system, but there are some differences in how influenza and Covid-19 affect health and manifest themselves. Symptoms of “Fluorona” include high fever, consistent chest pain or contraction, shortness of breath, and loss of appetite. It can also lead to confusion and anxiety. According to WHO, the mild symptoms of double Covid-19 and influenza infection can be treated at home without the need for hospitalization. In severe cases, Florona’s symptoms may also include pneumonia, myocarditis, and myocardial inflammation. Are you worried about Florona? Both Covid-19 and influenza are viruses that affect the respiratory tract and can cause serious illness and even death. Both viruses have the same symptoms and means of infection, but both have different treatments and vaccines. Double infection with both viruses can cause complications in the body and stress the immune system. Although “Fluorona” is not a new variant, this outbreak may indicate a weakening of the immune system under attack by two viral infections. Influenza season breakouts are not uncommon in some countries as the winter months, also known as the “flu season,” continue. With the emergence of Omicron and the peak of Covid-19 cases worldwide, the fear of a surge in “Fluorona” cases may be unfounded. (Credit: Aliexpress) How to prevent Florona? Following the social distance protocol, wearing a mask and being vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the flu is the only way to prevent Fluorona. Influenza vaccines have been used since 1949, especially among vulnerable groups such as the elderly. On the other hand, the majority of countries have vaccination programs for the adult population.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/business-news-what-is-florona-not-a/408079 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

