Health
Explanation of new quarantine rules
Health officials released a detailed description of the new quarantine rules for people infected with COVID-19 and those who came into contact with them, which came into force on Monday.
People who live in the same household as those who are positive for COVID-19
Contact persons who are positive for COVID-19 and who live in the same household are obliged to quarantine completely for 10 days instead of 14 days only if:
- Persons over the age of 18 have a valid vaccine certificate for booster if the booster date is at least 14 days before the release date.
- Persons between the ages of 5 and 17 have a valid vaccination certificate with a complete primary vaccination schedule for the second dose (if the second dose is at least 14 days before the release date). ..
People who live in the same household as COVID-positive individuals are only eligible for a 10-day reduction in quarantine period if both themselves and the COVID-positive individuals are fully vaccinated.
In addition, the contacts of positive individuals and their families will be released after 10 days only if they are asymptomatic for at least 3 days on the end of quarantine. If the symptoms persist, you should remain self-isolated until 24 hours after the symptoms disappear. Positive case household contacts cannot be released before the positive case is released.
Changes to this policy also apply to the contacts of positive people and their families who are already in quarantine to date and meet the above criteria.
Release from public health freed from contact information for COVID-19-positive individuals and their households because the quarantine / quarantine obligations for positive cases and their contact information include details of the required quarantine / quarantine period. No letter will be issued. Self-quarantine.
Public health will continue to enforce these applicable rules and regulations, and if anyone is found to be in breach of these regulations, they will be fined in accordance with current law.
Close primary non-household contacts
Close contact (also known as primary contact) is at risk of developing COVID-19 (eg, face at close range) due to significant exposure to COVID-19 positive cases during the period of infection. It took a lot of time to spend time together and share). Closed space with long-term or physical contact).
Primary contacts who do not live with positive cases and have a valid vaccination certificate (double or double dose and booster immunization), as is the policy since August 2021. Continue to be eligible for early release from quarantine provided for 7 days. They can be performed at a rapid testing center registered on day 7 or an accredited laboratory for rapid testing or NAAT testing (nucleic acids such as PCR). Tested with an amplification test), which results in a “non-reactive” (negative) COVID-19 test.
Even after the trial is conducted, the vaccinated primary contact and others living in the same dwelling will remain quarantined until they receive a negative result.
After that, the quarantine period ends at midnight on the 7th day.
- For primary / close contacts who do not live in the same household as the positive case
- Persons over the age of 18 have a valid vaccine certificate for booster vaccination, and the date of booster dose is at least 14 days prior to the release date.
- Persons aged 5 to 17 years have a valid vaccine certificate, have a complete primary schedule and two doses, and the second dose is at least 14 days prior to the release date.
If you choose not to perform the 7-day test, you will be released from quarantine at midnight on the 10th day after exposure if you have the above valid vaccine certificate.
Unvaccinated people will be quarantined for 14 days
Changes to this policy also apply to key contacts that were already self-quarantined prior to today. Public health will continue to enforce these rules and regulations, and if anyone is found to be in breach of these regulations, they will be fined in accordance with the law.
Household members with intimate contacts (secondary contacts)
Starting today, household members with primary / intimate contacts (secondary contacts) are eligible for quarantine exemption if:
He is 18 years of age or older, has a valid vaccine certificate for booster immunization, and the date of booster immunization is at least 14 days before the release date.
also
He is 5 to 17 years old, has been vaccinated twice, and has a valid vaccination certificate whose second vaccination date is at least 14 days before the release date.
When
Not symptomatic, not a major contact in confirmed cases, or not positive on the test.
Those who do not meet the above criteria should observe the quarantine with the primary contact until the primary contact is released.
Unvaccinated people
All of the above policy changes do not apply to unvaccinated persons, either in positive cases, primary or secondary contact. For unvaccinated persons, including children under the age of 5, the applicable self-quarantine and quarantine period remains 14 days.
Travel-related quarantine
Travel-related quarantine applies to persons over the age of 12 who do not have a valid vaccination certificate for 14 days after arrival in Malta, and those who are permitted to travel from the dark red zone to Malta. Will be done. In either case, those who remain in the same household as the returnees who are required to be quarantined will be quarantined for the same period, even if they have been vaccinated.
Independent journalism costs money.Times of Malta Support Coffee price.
Sources
2/ https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/new-quarantine-rules-explained.925339
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]