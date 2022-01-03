Franklin County COVID cases increased by 16,052 this week

The surge in new coronavirus cases in Franklin County continued to accelerate during the holiday season. In the last two weeks, the number of cases of the virus causing COVID-19 has increased by 237% from 4,769 in the week until December 19th to 16,052 in the week until Sunday, according to the USATODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. did.

Franklin County also reported 33 deaths last week. In the week ending December 26, the county reported 8,368 cases and 33 deaths, recording a 91.8% surge in the week. Through the pandemic, Franklin County reported 213,505 cases and 1,955 deaths.

Ohio COVID-19: Ohio State Guard deployed at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Cases are also increasing in several counties surrounding Franklin County.

Delaware County reported 1,989 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 1,123 cases and 6 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 31,984 cases and 198 deaths have been reported.

Fairfield County reported 1,539 cases and 6 deaths last week. A week ago, 797 cases and 7 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 28,506 cases and 316 deaths have been reported.

Licking County reported 1,557 cases and 10 deaths last week. A week ago, 796 cases and 5 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 31,460 cases and 372 deaths have been reported.

Pickaway County reported 502 cases and 5 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 247 cases and 5 deaths. Through the pandemic, 13,534 cases and 168 deaths have been reported.

Union County reported 600 cases and 2 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 291 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 11,003 cases and 81 deaths have been reported.

Ohio COVID-19: Vaccine mRNA technology may help fight cancer, flu and HIV

Across the state, new cases surged 43.7% in Ohio during the week ending Sunday, with 121,813 cases reported. Last week there were 84,768 new COVID-19 cases.

Ohio is ranked 9th among the fastest-spreading states of the coronavirus per capita, according to USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 104% from the previous week, with 2,833,203 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country’s population, Ohio had 4.3% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 49 states had more cases last week than last week.

Christmas and New Year have greatly confused who took the test, how many were tested, which labs are running, and whether government agencies reported on time. Some of the Christmas weekend reports have been shifted to last week. Most states did not report any cases during the New Year weekend, so these reports occur the following week. As a result, weekly comparisons are distorted and these numbers are unreliable, even if they are accurate to what the state reports.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Erie County, with 1,621 cases per 100,000 people per week. 1,571 Lorraine and Cuyahoga counties are 1,470. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added to 18,154 cases in Kaiyahoga County. Franklin County, 16,052 cases. And Hamilton County, 9,785. Weekly cases increased in 84 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Franklin, Hamilton, and Montgomery counties.

>> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus

Ohio ranks 43rd in the state in terms of the proportion of people who have been vaccinated at least once, with 60.4% of the population being vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 73.3%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Thursday, Ohio reported an additional 246,527 vaccinations, including an initial dose of 40,960. Last week, the state received 360,070 vaccinations, including 49,540 initial doses. Overall, Ohio reported a total dose of 15,926,401 doses.

Throughout Ohio, cases decreased in four counties, the most in Kaiyahoga counties, from 22,663 cases a week ago to 18,154 cases. In Geauga County, there are 951 to 923 cases. In Paulding County, there were 58 out of 64 cases.

In Ohio, 727 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 443 people were reported dead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,053,721 people have been positive for the coronavirus and 29,447 have died from the disease in Ohio, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 55,114,057 are positive and 826,060 are dead.

>> Follow cases of coronavirus throughout the United States

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalization increased

USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, January 2nd.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 8,380

Previous week: 6,352

4 weeks ago: 5,685

COVID patients who may be hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 146,041

The week before: 99,270

4 weeks ago: 86,518

Hospitals in 42 states reported more COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in 48 states have admitted more COVID-19 patients in the week more recent than last week, a USA TODAY analysis of US health and welfare data shows.

The USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..