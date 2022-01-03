Minnesota COVID: Since the start of the pandemic, the state is currently experiencing ICU hospitalizations in excess of 10K – WCCO





Minneapolis (WCCO ​​/ AP) — As the FDA has Announced approval of COVID-19 booster dose for children up to 12 yearsMinnesota reported 6,780 new cases and 48 deaths on Wednesday. Latest numbers The Minnesota Department of Health reports a total of 1,028,986 cases, including 14,701 reinfections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,564 Minnesota have died from the virus. read more: Minnesota children return to school amid a surge in COVID “Today’s newly reported cases include cases that were delayed due to reporting errors from external labs,” the Department of Health reported, with cases with Monday data up to last Thursday. Yes, not covered. All cases on long holiday weekends. The state’s moving average positive rate has shown signs of rising again at 8.9% after falling to 8.2% last week. And new daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants stand at 63.4. According to the latest figures, COVID-19 has exceeded 10,000 ICU hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of Monday, there were approximately 32 adult intensive care unit beds available throughout the state, with COVID-19 patients occupying 283 ICU beds and 1,030 non-ICU beds. Only pediatric ICU beds with 13 staff are available. The state has received a total of 8,711,845 vaccinations, including a booster immunization of 1.71 million people. Of the state’s population over the age of 5, 72% have received at least one shot. Governor Tim Walz said the best way to keep schools open is for people to be vaccinated, boosted, tested and to wear masks in public places. read more: “We need to think about other people”: Healthcare professionals advise safe gatherings for NYE “We are not helpless with this,” he said. “I have the tools I need to delay this.” Waltz returned to work after he, his wife, and his 15-year-old son were positive and developed mild to moderate symptoms in late December. But they were isolated, so their college daughters couldn’t spend Christmas with them, he said, instead with relatives. Since then, he said they are all negative. In an interview with WCCO Radio, the governor said efforts to strengthen Minnesota’s tests would be complicated by President Joe Biden’s announcement that the federal government would provide 500 million free home-use high-speed test kits shortly before Christmas. Stated. He said it was a good move, but it was affecting Minnesota’s existing supply chain. He said Minnesota is still in better shape than the rest of the world, but he acknowledged the tight availability of the test and patiently thanked the people. “Don’t give up on this,” Waltz told WCCO. “Testing, along with boosters, is the real key to stopping spread.” CBS News reports that millions of 12-year-old Americans will soon be able to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration has announced that it has approved a third dose of Pfizer. I am. The FDA also said it would allow children up to the age of five with weakened immunity to receive additional injections. The agency has also reduced the time between the second dose of Pfizer vaccine and being eligible for booster immunization to 5 months instead of 6 months for all age groups. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.) Other news: After spending two weeks in a hospital with COVID pneumonia, activist Mel Reeves recommends vaccination to others

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2022/01/03/covid-in-minnesota-48-more-deaths-reported-positivity-up-to-nearly-9/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos