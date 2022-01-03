More people are receiving an unapproved fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine





If you are asked to show her vaccine card, Stacey Ricks can choose from three options. Kidney transplant recipient Rix, 49, who is taking immunosuppressive drugs, did not develop antibodies after the first two model nashots. In June, she was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before federal health officials approved the third shot, without revealing that she had already received the Moderna Shot. It was difficult to get her 4th and 5th shots. By July, pharmacy records in the Houston area where she lives finally showed her previous shots. Armed with a doctor’s note explaining that he wasn’t developing antibodies, Rix convinced the pharmacist to give the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine twice in the summer. “She continued to say,’There is no clinical data here,'” Rix recalled. “And I said,’Hey, I’m clinical data.'”

Rix is ​​one of many people in the United States with a weakened immune system who circumvented government guidelines and received unauthorized fourth or fifth shots. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are responsible for deciding when to administer additional doses, but some patients and their doctors are too late for federal agencies to protect the most vulnerable people. I feel that. Israel Already started unfolding the 4th shot — Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that the country will provide additional shots to people over the age of 60 and healthcare professionals, making it the first country to deploy additional boosters so widely. By comparison, CDC Updated guidelines In late October, the immunocompromised group stated that they were eligible for a fourth dose three to six months later. For those who follow the rules, the earliest qualification for a quarter is late February.

However, with the emergence of new variants like Omicron, vaccination rates continue to be sluggish in many areas, and concerns about people with weak immune systems, many are confident that they are safe or effective. I’m getting extra shots without.

Physicians usually have the discretion to use approved drugs for non-recommended uses. Therefore, you can prescribe a fully approved vaccine, such as Pfizer, as your doctor considers appropriate. However, the provider must sign to receive and administer the Covid-19 vaccine. Legal agreement In the case of the CDC — that is, if you violate government rules, you risk being expelled from your vaccination program and you may be prosecuted. CDC too Previously warned Providers that manage unapproved shots may not be protected from the patient’s legal claims in the event of any problems. According to legal experts, the government has done little to enforce regulatory compliance and is unlikely to punish most providers. The person taking the extra shot isn’t doing anything illegal. According to Govind Persad, an assistant professor of law at the University of Denver Sturm, they may face civil proceedings if vaccine providers decide to chase them for lying. The FDA and CDC did not answer the question. Getting extra shots seems to have worked to some extent. After Rix’s fifth shot, her doctor sent her a note stating that she had a “moderate” antibody response, but “not yet a typical response.” She continues to take special precautions as if she had not been vaccinated. According to researchers, some people with immunodeficiency do not respond to the immune system no matter how many times they are shot, depending on their condition and the medications they are taking. Doctors and advocates of additional doses say there is a surplus of vaccines in the United States, so an alternative is often to waste them.

High level antibody Seems to be correlated Although it has increased protection against viruses, Researchers are not sure The exact level of protection provided by different numbers of antibodies, and the FDA Not recommended People use antibody tests to measure immunity. Has been updated January 3, 2022, 5:02 pm Eastern Standard Time CDC presumes to be there About 7 million immunocompromised patients According to Dr. Robert Wachter, director of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, it is difficult to know who will benefit from additional doses in this country. “This is probably more improvisational than science at this point,” he said.

Chris Nebrett, who recently moved to Indiana, Pennsylvania, was blessed by his transplant team and took his third shot in April. Mr. Nebrett, 44, wasn’t sure if it could help him — the drug he took for a kidney transplant suppressed his immune system and he antibody after two shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Stopped generating. “Sure, we were circumventing the rules, but what was the impact?” He said. “There was really nothing.” He produced low levels of antibody after the third Pfizer shot, but his antibody levels were consistent with the response of normal and healthy individuals until the fourth shot in November.

Mr. Nebrett believes that his gambling has brought greater benefits — he is enrolled in a study at The Johns Hopkins Hospital on the response of organ transplant patients to the coronavirus vaccine. With his data According to Dr. Dorry Segev, a transplant surgeon at Johns Hopkins University, who acted outside the official guidelines helped convince the CDC and FDA to approve third shots of vulnerable groups. He said hundreds of patients in his study got unauthorized shots. “They are acting out of despair,” he adds, “instead of saying’shame them’, they’ll say’shame the system we created.'” rice field.

There may be some risks with additional shots, such as overstimulating the immune system, but Dr. Segev said the risks can be carefully monitored. In general, his data show that additional vaccine doses are safe and may work in some cases. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/3 Global surge. The coronavirus spread more rapidly than ever in the beginning of 2022, but on the last day of 2021, Omicron variant Causes less severe illness than previous waves. Therefore, the government is more focused on expanding vaccination than on limiting it. Return to the office. For many companies, the recent surge A quick reversal of the reinstatement plan. recently, Goldman Sachs When Chevron I have begun to revert to my workplace policy. Some people tell employees to stay home for just a few days or even hours before their planned return. “If three doses didn’t work at all, you probably need to consider something else with that fourth dose,” said Dr. Segev. One example is to try to reduce or discontinue immunosuppressive drugs before giving additional doses if possible, he said. He is one of many physicians complaining that the CDC’s guidance is overly rigorous and prevents medical professionals from treating patients on a case-by-case basis. Karen Pearce’s doctor wrote that booster timing “must be done before the next chemotherapy infusion.” This is the treatment needed every 6 months to control life-threatening inflammatory vascular disease.

However, Pierce, 69, from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is not eligible for a fourth injection until February, shortly after her next infusion. This booster shot has become even more important to Omicron, but no provider has agreed to give her a month early. “The more flexibility they teach, the more likely they can save my life,” she said. Other experts say that guidance flexibility is limited. According to Shane Crotti, a professor at the Center for Infectious Diseases and Vaccines at the Lahora Institute for Immunology, premature additional doses can be counterproductive. This is because the long-term memory of the immune system seems to work better if it can rest between the two vaccines, as it takes months for the body to complete the antibody-producing process after the first vaccination.

Lianne S, a rheumatologist at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Gensler said that one of the possible alternatives to more shots is to protect the patient with monoclonal antibodies. Most monoclonal antibody therapies are in short supply. That is, it has only been used as a post-exposure treatment, not as a precautionary measure. To make matters worse Omicron has disabled some existing monoclonal antibody therapies.. FDA approved one Long-term preventive monoclonal antibody therapy It is specifically targeted at vulnerable populations in December, but doses may be limited initially. On the other hand, people with weakened immunity are thinking about imperfect options. Patrick Vanhorn, 67, from Ventura, California, suffers from chronic leukemia and needs immunosuppressive drugs to stay alive. He did not produce antibodies after receiving the Moderna vaccine four times in August.

He’s discussing the fifth shot with the doctor, but I’m not sure if he’ll get it done. “Why do you bother with my thoughts now?” He asked. “Nothing happened in these first four shots. Why do you think the fifth shot does something different?”

