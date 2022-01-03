Studies show that Omicron variants cause less lung damage





January 3, 2022-Omicron variants appear to have less lung damage than previous coronavirus variants. This may be the reason for the less severe illness. In a new study of mice and hamsters, the Omicron variant caused a less damaging infection and appeared to be confined to the upper respiratory tract, including the nose, throat, and trachea. Previous variants often caused scarring of the lungs and serious breathing problems. “It’s no exaggeration to say that the idea of ​​a disease that appears primarily in the upper respiratory tract has emerged,” said Roland, a biologist at the Berlin Institute of Health, who studied how the coronavirus infects the respiratory tract. Dr. Ales said. New York Times.. When the Omicron variant emerged in November, researchers noticed a number of mutations and expressed concern about how they would affect patients. Previous studies have shown that some of the mutations may allow the virus to easily invade cells or escape antibodies, the newspaper reported. Over the past month, more than 12 research groups have studied Omicron variants in the lab to understand how they affect the body. Cases of COVID-19 have surged around the world, but hospitalizations have increased only slightly, and this variant appears to cause less severe illness than previous strains. Last week, a group of American and Japanese scientists Release report Hamsters and mice infected with Omicron mutants or previous coronavirus strains. People infected with Omicron had less lung damage and were less likely to die. Researchers said that Syrian hamsters, who were severely ill with previous versions of the coronavirus, also showed milder symptoms. “This was surprising because all other variants are strongly infected with these hamsters,” the study’s co-author and virologist at the University of Washington, Dr. Michael Diamond, told the newspaper. rice field. Last week, three other studies were published. One in a Syrian hamster, One for the mouse, When Another Syrian hamster.. They have shown that Omicron variants lead to less severe diseases than Delta mutants and other strains. All four studies have been published as preprints and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

Scientists say the results give hope, but more research is needed. Omicron variants appear to grow more slowly in the lungs. However, researchers are still studying why this variant appears to be easily passed among people, and what it means as cases continue to proliferate around the world. “These studies address questions about what happens in the lungs, but not really infectious issues,” Dr. Sara Cherry, a virologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told the newspaper. Told. “It may be just as easy, this is a much more virus in people’s saliva and nasal passages,” she said. “I think that’s a really important question.”

