Omicron breaks three records at Texas Children’s Hospital





Houston (KXAN) —The Texas Children’s Hospital reported three new records this weekend, primarily related to COVID-19-infected children caused by the rapidly prevailing Omicron mutation. The hospital shared on Monday that it was treating about 70 children infected with COVID-19. This is the most common since the pandemic started almost two years ago. Hospital pathologist Dr. Jim Versalovich said one-third of these hospitalizations were among children under the age of five who were not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. “We are dealing with a highly contagious variant that is spreading much more rapidly,” Dr. Versalovic said at a virtual press conference. The number of pediatric hospitalizations with COVID-19 has almost quintupled in three weeks. Two months ago, Dr. Versalovic said there were 15 children infected with the coronavirus during treatment at the Texas Children’s Hospital, but the number surged to 30 last Monday. What You Need to Know About FDA Certified COVID-19 Boosters for Teens



In addition, the hospital reported about 700 new COVID-19 cases in one day. This is another record set this weekend. Dr. Versalovic said that more sophisticated sequencing revealed that 90% of these cases were caused by the Omicron mutant. In a coronavirus test conducted by the Texas Children’s Hospital this weekend, doctors said the positive rate is now over 30%. This is another record caused by the Omicron mutant. First coinfection of influenza and COVID-19 The Texas Children’s Hospital has confirmed the first co-infection of influenza and COVID-19 in a child who is now recovering at home and should be healthy. Doctors reminded parents that they and their children should be vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 and emphasized that both injections could be safely given at the same time. Dr. Versalovich said on Monday that almost all current pediatric hospitalizations are among unvaccinated patients. The The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that it has approved Pfizer booster shots for people aged 12 to 15 years., Another expansion of the target population for the third shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must then approve the expansion of booster eligibility to this young group. Experts predict that decisions about it should be made later this week. Tested and boosted: How districts are preparing to return to class amid a surge in COVID-19



Among the children currently admitted to COVID-19 at the Texas Children’s Hospital, doctors said that children under the age of 2 also had viral pneumonia and respiratory stress. However, they said more research is needed to determine if the Omicron variant causes a more serious illness between child and adult patients. What Dr. Versalovich is sure to say is that Omicron can spread much faster than any other variant of the virus. He also said he expects the Omicron surge to peak in January. Doctors urged parents to wear masks on their children when returning to school this week from their holidays on Monday and to keep them at home if symptoms were seen to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

