How to get around: with chronic low back pain | Fitness

Back pain is the most common form of chronic pain and 4 million people I live together in Australia. The most effective way to manage chronic low back pain is to use an interdisciplinary approach where exercise is an important factor.

“A single treatment for back pain is by no means sufficient,” says Michael Vag, a pain medicine physician and dean of pain medicine at the Anesthesiology Universities in Australia and New Zealand. “But exercise is a fundamental part of recovering from back pain and managing it when it becomes persistent.”

However, people who have been suffering from back pain for a long time may be afraid to move.

Dr. Matthew Bug, a physiotherapist and pain scientist at Curtin University, understands that the first major challenge for people with chronic low back pain is that pain does not accurately indicate their physical strength. I say that. “No matter how they feel, they won’t break, damage, or fall apart.”

“If it hurts to do something, people can reduce it,” says Vagg. However, those who continue to work tend to have better results in the long run. “Even if we experience back pain, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t move.”

“Pain itself is not a problem,” agrees Dr. Rob Laird, a musculoskeletal physiotherapist. However, he says, increased pain during and after exercise is a danger signal. “Exercise should reduce pain, not increase it.”

With regard to chronic low back pain, there is limited evidence to suggest that one type of exercise is superior to another. “The best exercises are the ones you keep doing and enjoy,” says Vagg.

Laird states that physical activity in chronic low back pain needs to include three domains: strength, mobility, and cardiovascular fitness.

It is highly recommended that you consult your GP or physiotherapist before starting an exercise routine for chronic low back pain. But here are some practical tips that can help you stay active.

Class: Pilates

and study Bug and his colleagues, published in the Journal of Physiotherapy in October, conducted a statistical analysis that combined the results of multiple clinical trials of exercise therapy for people with long-term back pain.

They found some evidence suggesting that Pilates exercise may have the most significant effect on pain intensity.

Pilates classes include a series of exercises that focus on body stability and mobility, especially the spine, core, and pelvic areas.

It emphasizes the “neutral spinal position”. This is the natural curve of the spine that provides stability and mobility to take on the weight and pressure of our body. Pilates exercises also help strengthen your legs, gluteal muscles, shoulders, and arms.

Movement: Single knee squat

Laird recommends strengthening the lower limbs and gluteal muscles. Because these are the muscles we use when bending, sitting and standing. “If they are underestimated, the muscles in the back must work harder.”

He says that exercising the legs and gluteal muscles does not involve over-mobilizing the muscles of the back, so most people can do it safely.Laird proposes to start with the classic Pilates rolls down Proceed to one knee squat.

Imagine facing a wall to start the rolldown. Then consider pushing the chin in, curling your neck, and slowly lowering to the pelvis, then peeling the spine one by one from the wall. The knee may be slightly bent and pressure may be applied to the knee tendon. To return, first roll the pelvis, then the spine, one vertebra at a time. The neck and head come out last.

The second part of the exercise is aimed at the gluteus maximus. Roll one vertebra again at a time, place one hand on the chair to balance and lift one foot off the ground. Bend the knees of your standing leg and then push your heels back. Change the side, aiming to repeat 5 to 10 times.

Laird says that reduced spinal mobility does not significantly affect back function. A simple exercise that helps improve back mobility is cat cow stretching.

Place your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips, starting at four knee positions. Inhale, slowly lower your stomach, and tilt your pelvis forward. While exhaling, push in on the coccyx, pull the navel toward the spine, and turn your back up.

Activities: walking, cycling, swimming

According to Laird, active walking, cycling and swimming are great ways to incorporate aerobic exercise into your training. All of this is an activity that most people with chronic low back pain can do, he says. “Cardiovascular health is essential. If you don’t have enough physical strength to walk around the block easily, you will generally suffer from life, and pain will still be a real problem.”

Hard pass: running

Laird does not encourage you to start running. “We don’t recommend running at the beginning of the recovery plan, but it can be used for younger patients from the middle to the end of the recovery plan,” he says.

“It is not very useful in older patients over the age of 60 due to the impact load when significant degenerative changes are already present, but there are always some exceptions.”