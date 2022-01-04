Tips for success

Share on Pinterest Adopting new daily habits is one of the tips for spending an alcohol-free dry January.Getty Images Dry January is a program that started in the UK almost 10 years ago. Participants agree to refrain from alcohol in the first month of the new year.

Experts say they expect a record number of people in the United States to try to “dry” this month due to increased alcohol use during the 2021 COVID-19 restriction.

Experts say that reducing or eliminating alcohol intake has physical and mental health benefits.

Tips for a successful dry January include introducing new daily habits, avoiding alcohol triggers, and learning how to effectively turn down drinks. In the UK this year, one in six adults who drink alcohol Participation plan The program for “Dry January” was first launched in 2013. This means that the number of adults has reached nearly 8 million, an increase of 22% compared to January 2021. Alcohol change UK, A major alcohol-related charity that established Dry January program. Experts expect a similar increase in American people. They point out that the number of people using alcohol to deal with pandemic stress increased significantly in 2021, which may be why more people are considering alcohol-free January than ever before. Maybe.

“After a holiday season full of creative cocktails, champagne toast, and lots of festive parties, many may be considering giving their bodies and brains a break from all alcohol. “. Niloufar Nekou, Clinical Director, Authorized Marriage and Family Therapist, Alter Health Group, a mental health facility in Dana Point, California. “There may be more individuals choosing to participate in the January 2022 Dry, as daily restrictions are imposed to deal with Omicron,” she told Healthline. “We all experienced trauma while navigating COVID-19,” he added. Jenn Bryan, An online alcohol recovery and support system program, Tempest Recovery Coach and Drinking Specialist. People in stressful homes with limited interactions during a pandemic may temporarily rely on alcohol to paralyze these stresses, but that doesn’t solve the bigger problem, Brian said. Told the health line. “Alcohol is an affordable, accessible and socially acceptable way to relieve stress, instantly relieving stress by relaxing the central nervous system and increasing dopamine production in the brain. You can do it. ” Vanessa Kennedy, PhD, Dean of Psychology, Driftwood Recovery, Texas. Kennedy told Healthline that his ability to regulate stress, loneliness and boredom through social contact is limited. However, she explains that alcohol misuse adversely affects physical and mental health when used more frequently and for longer periods of time. Overuse can lead to tolerance development and ultimately exacerbation of anxiety and depression. “The fact that the number of searches for dry January, an experiment to quit alcohol for a month, has increased suggests a desire to change the way we deal with stress and become healthy,” Kennedy said. “As we reach our new goals in 2022, it makes perfect sense for more people to think about the potential benefits of abstinence.” According to self-reported data collected by, about one in four Americans reported drinking more in 2021 to manage stress. American Psychological Association.. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcohol Addiction There is also a new trend of “high-intensity drinking”, that is, an increase in drinking. High-intensity drinking means consuming twice (or more) the amount recommended by people based on safe drinking guidelines for men and women. Experts also warn that women’s relationship with alcohol is the most changing and that’s not good. A study By Rand Corporation Women, in particular, were found to have increased their drinking days by 41%.

Brian explains that his drinking started in dry January and that not drinking is the tool she uses to access a happy life. Her secret to staying calm lies in the community. “I was looking for a companion to guide me. By interacting with them, I continue to pick up tips, tricks and life hacks to add to the toolkit,” she said. .. Brian said in the first dry January, he found it convenient to schedule a day and decided to do a little self-care throughout. Without a hangover, she said it would be easier to get up and meditate in the morning. During her work days, she scheduled a walk, tried cooking, became a regular at the yoga studio (even at Zoom), joined the recovery group’s phone, and allowed her to go to bed early. “People who decide to participate in the January 2022 Dry will have better sleep, increased energy, skin health, weight loss, improved stress management, reduced anxiety, strengthened relationships, and more. It can improve your health, “says Nekou.