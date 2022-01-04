Health
Tips for success
- Dry January is a program that started in the UK almost 10 years ago. Participants agree to refrain from alcohol in the first month of the new year.
- Experts say they expect a record number of people in the United States to try to “dry” this month due to increased alcohol use during the 2021 COVID-19 restriction.
- Experts say that reducing or eliminating alcohol intake has physical and mental health benefits.
- Tips for a successful dry January include introducing new daily habits, avoiding alcohol triggers, and learning how to effectively turn down drinks.
In the UK this year, one in six adults who drink alcohol Participation plan The program for “Dry January” was first launched in 2013.
This means that the number of adults has reached nearly 8 million, an increase of 22% compared to January 2021. Alcohol change UK, A major alcohol-related charity that established Dry January program.
Experts expect a similar increase in American people.
They point out that the number of people using alcohol to deal with pandemic stress increased significantly in 2021, which may be why more people are considering alcohol-free January than ever before. Maybe.
“After a holiday season full of creative cocktails, champagne toast, and lots of festive parties, many may be considering giving their bodies and brains a break from all alcohol. “. Niloufar Nekou, Clinical Director, Authorized Marriage and Family Therapist, Alter Health Group, a mental health facility in Dana Point, California.
“There may be more individuals choosing to participate in the January 2022 Dry, as daily restrictions are imposed to deal with Omicron,” she told Healthline.
“We all experienced trauma while navigating COVID-19,” he added. Jenn Bryan, An online alcohol recovery and support system program, Tempest Recovery Coach and Drinking Specialist.
People in stressful homes with limited interactions during a pandemic may temporarily rely on alcohol to paralyze these stresses, but that doesn’t solve the bigger problem, Brian said. Told the health line.
“Alcohol is an affordable, accessible and socially acceptable way to relieve stress, instantly relieving stress by relaxing the central nervous system and increasing dopamine production in the brain. You can do it. ” Vanessa Kennedy, PhD, Dean of Psychology, Driftwood Recovery, Texas.
Kennedy told Healthline that his ability to regulate stress, loneliness and boredom through social contact is limited.
However, she explains that alcohol misuse adversely affects physical and mental health when used more frequently and for longer periods of time. Overuse can lead to tolerance development and ultimately exacerbation of anxiety and depression.
“The fact that the number of searches for dry January, an experiment to quit alcohol for a month, has increased suggests a desire to change the way we deal with stress and become healthy,” Kennedy said.
“As we reach our new goals in 2022, it makes perfect sense for more people to think about the potential benefits of abstinence.”
According to self-reported data collected by, about one in four Americans reported drinking more in 2021 to manage stress. American Psychological Association..
The
Experts also warn that women’s relationship with alcohol is the most changing and that’s not good. A
Brian explains that his drinking started in dry January and that not drinking is the tool she uses to access a happy life.
Her secret to staying calm lies in the community.
“I was looking for a companion to guide me. By interacting with them, I continue to pick up tips, tricks and life hacks to add to the toolkit,” she said. ..
Brian said in the first dry January, he found it convenient to schedule a day and decided to do a little self-care throughout.
Without a hangover, she said it would be easier to get up and meditate in the morning. During her work days, she scheduled a walk, tried cooking, became a regular at the yoga studio (even at Zoom), joined the recovery group’s phone, and allowed her to go to bed early.
“People who decide to participate in the January 2022 Dry will have better sleep, increased energy, skin health, weight loss, improved stress management, reduced anxiety, strengthened relationships, and more. It can improve your health, “says Nekou.
If you’re considering an alcohol-free January, or need some suggestions on how to achieve it throughout the month, our experts will advise.
Start a new habit
Kennedy recommends replacing old habits with activities that can be incorporated into daily life after January has passed.
“Replacing your drinking habits with a healthy alternative may be the kick you need to get out of the 2021 rut,” she said. “You may find new spins in your old favorites.”
For example, if you like yoga, try goat yoga or online yoga.
“Trying out new options keeps your mind flexible and vibrant,” Kennedy said.
“Maybe find a park or other outdoor place to get together, discover new hobbies and activities, and invite others,” Nekou suggested.
Journal about benefits
Kennedy suggests keeping a diary to record your experience.
“Pay attention to your feelings when you refrain from alcohol and enjoy it,” Kennedy said.
The questions I ask myself are:
- Can you sleep well?
- Can you think more clearly?
- Are you making a better decision?
“If you go in the right direction, give praise and encouragement. To name a few, you may notice mental clarity, improved sleep hygiene, improved appetite, increased energy, and decreased restlessness. No, “says Kennedy.
However, you may not be able to fully appreciate the benefits of abstinence in just one month.
In this case, Kennedy said he would consider applying the changes you made for another month and would continue to reassess.
“If the positives outweigh the negatives, you may want to extend your drinking indefinitely,” she said.
Stay social
Kennedy has a way to take advantage of social support during the dry January, even while practicing physical distance.
“Consider sharing your progress on social media with other DryJanuary participants or joining an online forum to encourage and maintain your confidence,” she suggested.
“In addition, if you’re having a hard time staying calm for 30 days, you can take advantage of the Virtual Alcohol Anonymous Meeting 24/7.”
If you’re having a hard time socializing without a drink, Nekou suggests keeping the same social calendar as before January and doing your best not to be isolated despite all the pandemic restrictions. increase.
Avoid trigger situations
You may also want to consider removing alcohol in your home to limit temptation, Nekou suggests.
And if you find yourself often at home alone, Kennedy suggests developing another plan or strategy to reduce the effects of loneliness.
Any exercise that changes your state of mind and reduces boredom may help, she explains.
Boundary of practice
It’s also helpful to practice your refusal skills in the social contexts that others are drinking, says Kennedy.
“If’I’m not drinking now’doesn’t cut it, consider withdrawing from a situation where you feel pressure to drink,” she said.
“Remember that’no’is a complete sentence,” Brian added. “When someone serves a drink, I generally say” no, thank you “without explanation. In social situations, always have non-alcoholic beverages on hand. If you need to leave, leave it alone. “
Make a plan if you slip
It’s important to be open with friends and family about your intention to try Dry January.
Kennedy recommends publishing it in advance as an additional means of accountability.
“If you slip, contact a trusted friend for help,” she said. “Talk to someone who will be accountable to you so that you can get back on track in a non-judgmental way.”
Neko proposes to hire a modest companion for accountability.
No matter what you do, don’t give up if you slip, she adds.
..
