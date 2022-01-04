U.S. doctors struggle to make treatment decisions because there is no way to identify patients with Omicron and Delta





Most US doctors have no way of identifying a variant of the coronavirus that a patient has. This distinction can mean the difference between life and death. High-risk patients carrying the delta variant may benefit significantly from two specific monoclonal antibody therapies that have been shown to reduce hospitalization and mortality. However, these drugs have little effect on patients with Omicron who respond only to tertiary antibody therapy, which is very scarce. U.S. authorities approved Experts say it is impractical for large medical systems facing a flood of patients to adopt in each case using workaround tests that can identify Omicron’s genetic signature. This has led to a surge in cases, such as Maryland, making it difficult to treat patients in places as described by Omicron. Approximately 58 percent Of that. Variants of the Delta are also strongly retained in the Great Plains and Swath in the west, including California.

Although there are no approved tests to determine variants for each individual, a national network of states and other laboratories uses genomic sequencing tests to widely track variants within the community.Then the medical system uses them Regional quote Or unique data to determine the antibody treatment to use in the clinic or hospital. Many of them conclude that the community of predominantly Delta patients will benefit most from antibody drugs made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly, while the community predominantly of Omicron patients will benefit from antibodies from GlaxoSmithKline and VirBiotechnology. I did.

Federal authorities have set out to make decisions for the country. December 23, they Stop Shipments of antibody treatment with Eli Lilly and Regeneron after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 73 percent of Covid cases in the United States were omicrons. Ann protest Republican political leaders claimed that some people in their state were still infected with the Delta. And on Tuesday, the CDC reduced its national Omicron case estimates to 59 percent. On December 31, federal authorities resumed domestic shipping All antibodies Treatment.

Dr. Alex Greninger, assistant director of the Institute for Clinical Virology at the University of Washington Medical Center, said that in the next few weeks, the country will be working on this heterogeneous mix of both variants, tailored treatment for each patient. Said that it was “very difficult” to adjust. .. Dr. Glenninger is known for developing one of the first tests to detect coronavirus in the United States. However, he is pessimistic that the medical system can quickly pivot to classify which patients have Delta or Omicron. Shortcut tests can detect Omicron, but there is no easy way to report the results together, he said. In addition, the genomic sequencing used by public health authorities takes nearly a week. This is too long to target early antibody treatments that have been shown to reduce the need for hospitalization. Dr. Mark Seedner, an infectious disease clinician and researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital, states that this makes patient care particularly difficult today. In Massachusetts and surrounding states, an estimated 44.5 percent of cases are omicrons. Dr. Siedner said his health system was ineffective against Omicron and stopped using Regeneron and Eli Lilly antibodies “worriedly waiting” for further administration of effective treatments with GlaxoSmithKline and VirBiotechnology. .. “We’re on standby and it’s a terrible time to be there,” he said.

