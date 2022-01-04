Israel records the first case of COVID and influenza patients





January 3, 2022-Israel confirms first case of seasonal patient influenza And COVID-19 at the same time. A double infection, called “Furrona” by some, was found in unvaccinated pregnant women at the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva. To Times of Israel.. She was positive for both viruses when she arrived at the medical center and the doctor reconfirmed to confirm her diagnosis. The woman was reported to have mild symptoms and was discharged in good condition. This was the first documented double case in Israel, but public health officials believe there are other undiagnosed cases. The Israeli Ministry of Health is studying this case to determine if double infection can cause more serious illness. “Last year we did not witness cases of influenza among pregnant or childbirth women,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department. Said Hamodia.. “Today we are looking at both cases coronavirus And the flu that is starting to turn its head back. “ Israel has reported a surge in influenza cases in recent weeks, and nearly 2,000 people have been hospitalized for fear of “epidemics” of the two illnesses. Times of Israel report. Public health officials are concerned that an increase in both viruses at the same time can lead to many hospitalizations. Last week, a 31-year-old pregnant woman died in Jerusalem after getting the flu.She was 9 months pregnant when she got sick and was hospitalized, and her son was born by Caesarean section..She was put later Ventilator Died. According to some media outlets, the Israeli “Furrona” case was the first recorded case in the world, but there were several reports of both influenza and COVID-19 cases in the United States in the spring of 2020. rice field. To Atlantic.. These incidents have led public health officials to raise concerns about the potential “cold” during the winter 2020 coronavirus surge. Cases of COVID-19 are also increasing in Israel, with approximately 2,300 new infections reported daily. To Reuters.. There are more than 16.7 million vaccinations in the country, and nearly 93% of the population is completely vaccinated.

Many Israeli people with the flu are infected with the strains contained in the flu vaccine. To NewsweekHowever, doctors are worried that people may be experiencing “vaccine fatigue” after taking COVID-19 a couple of times. vaccination last year. Israeli Ministry of Health has people Influenza vaccineEspecially pregnant women over 65 years old and those with chronic illness. The group also approved a fourth COVID-19 vaccine over the age of 60 on Monday.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20220103/israel-first-case-patient-covid-and-flu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos