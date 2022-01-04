Texas Children’s Houston: “close to 70” COVID hospitalization





One-third of people hospitalized with COVID are under the age of five with Texas Children.

Houston — The Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston announced on Monday that “nearly 70” patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in children, outpacing the summer delta surge. This number is a significant increase compared to just two weeks ago when the hospital reported 15 children admitted with COVID-19. The hospital said in a press conference about Zoom that the number doubled last week to 30 and more than doubled today. Throughout the state, the number of hospitalized children increased from 69 three weeks ago to 279. One-third of people hospitalized with COVID are under the age of five with Texas Children. Most of the patients were not vaccinated because of their age, and 90% of the confirmed cases were of the Omicron variant, the hospital said. The positive rate of hospitals is “around 30%”. Dr. Jim Versalovich, a hospital pathologist and co-leader of the COVID-19 command center, said: Measles virus category. “ Versalovic also said the hospital diagnosed one child in a case of co-infection with COVID and influenza. Fortunately, cases of RSV and flu remain relatively low, and they believe they have enough beds. According to Versalovic, the majority of COVID patients in hospitals are hospitalized for the virus, not for other problems. He said fully vaccinated and masked children should feel safe about returning to direct learning this week. “The only urgent protection is masking. We need to continue to promote masking at school, especially when children are out and in crowded indoor spaces.” Dallas ISD still needs a mask. Lancaster ISD has returned virtually only, and other districts have taken unique steps to spread COVID more rapidly than ever before. Hospital officials urged people to be tested for COVID-19 at the testing site rather than at the hospital. “January of this year is in a much better position than last January, when vaccination and boosting were done,” he said. And Versalovic encourages vaccination because many parents measure their children’s risk as the new semester begins. “We can’t waste our time immunizing adolescents, adults and school-aged children,” he said. “lots of [our COVID patients] There are underlying health conditions, but some of them do not have a known underlying health condition. It is difficult to predict who will need to be hospitalized. “ The news arrives on the same day that Texas has reported a total of 184,012 new cases since December 30th. At the same time, the positive rate reached a record 33.9%. The record before the surge was 20.8%. Hospitalization was 7,015, an increase of 142% in one month. Locally, Cook Children’s Urgent in Fort Worth reported 26 COVID-19 cases, two of whom are in the ICU. The hospital reported an average rolling COIVD positive rate of 29.6% over the last week. In the week of December 12, 79 children tested positive in Dallas Childrens. During the week of December 26, 717 children tested positive in the hospital and 49 reported were currently hospitalized.

