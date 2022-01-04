Doctors in Kansas City Help Prevent Frostbite As COVID-19 Patients Overwhelm Hospitals





A doctor at the University of Kansas Health System was warned after several frostbite cases over the weekend. They want to keep frostbite patients out of the emergency room as COVID-19 continues to overwhelm the hospital. Frostbite can quickly become a threat, with dangerous lows in this week’s forecast. “It can happen after only 30 minutes of exposure,” said Dr. Dhaval Bhavsar, medical director of the Burnett Burn Treatment Center at the University of Kansas Health System. When the patient is hospitalized. In one case, “at least part of the toes and fingers can be lost,” he said. Babsar said he may not be aware of the frostbite until it’s too late. “In fact, my feet and skin are numb and I don’t feel it for a while.” Some of the symptoms of frostbite are tingling, pain, or burning, and the skin turning purple. , Blue or black, hands or feet do not warm. Bhavsar warns against time-limited bundling outside to prevent COVID-19 patients from reaching hospitals that are already flooded. “I think the number of hospitalized patients is overwhelmed by the COVID infection. There is little need to treat other types of patients,” says Bhavsar. It is a preventable type of injury. However, if you suffer from frostbite, Bhavsar tells you to seek treatment as soon as possible. “We can give them medicine to open blood vessels. If they can arrive early, we can treat them better,” he said.

A doctor at the University of Kansas Health System was warned after several frostbite cases over the weekend. They want to keep frostbite patients out of the emergency room as COVID-19 continues to overwhelm the hospital. Frostbite can quickly become a threat, with dangerous lows in this week’s forecast. “It can happen after exposure in just 30 minutes,” said Dr. Dhaval Bhavsar, medical director at the Burnett Burn Treatment Center at the University of Kansas Health System. He says the hospital saw multiple frostbite patients over the weekend. And it includes two severe cases in which the patient was hospitalized. In one case, “at least part of the toes and fingers can be lost,” he said. Babsar says he may not notice the frostbite until it’s too late. “In the cold it’s gradual and it’s not so painful right away,” he said. “In fact, my feet and skin are numb and I don’t feel it for a while.” Some of the symptoms of frostbite are tingling, pain, or burning sensation, the color of the skin changing to purple, blue, or black, and the hands and feet not warming. Bhavsar warns against time-limited bundling outside to prevent COVID-19 patients from reaching hospitals that are already flooded. “I think the number of hospitalized patients is overwhelmed by the COVID infection. There is little need to treat other types of patients,” says Bhavsar. Preventable types of injuries. “ However, if you have frostbite, Bhavsar tells you to seek treatment as soon as possible. “We can give them medicine to open blood vessels,” he said. “They can arrive early and we can treat them better.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmbc.com/article/kansas-city-frostbite-prevention-covid-overwhelms-hospitals/38659254 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos