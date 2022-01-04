AHN will change its visit policy in the midst of the latest COVID surge.Increasing numbers of COVID cases in Washington County | Coronavirus





The Allegheny Health Network has reinstated temporary restrictions on patient care with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in western Pennsylvania. Dr. Brian Parker, AHN’s Chief Quality and Learning Officer, said: “It is imperative to take all possible steps to protect patients and their caregivers from this virus, and we thank them for their support and cooperation, including the limited visit privileges at this time. . “ AHN, including Cannonsburg General Hospital, will begin immediately and will only allow one inpatient per day to the facility during normal hospital visits from 9 am to 9 pm. Visitors / support personnel cannot be changed throughout the day. In Washington County, cases of COVID-19 reached a pandemic high on the New Year’s weekend, but no deaths were recorded during the three days from December 31st to January 2nd. The death toll remains at 514. Hospitalization rates were still high, with ICU beds in all hospitals in Washington County being over 94% full. According to the State Department, 1,022 new cases were reported in Washington County in three days, including 457 new cases on December 31st. In Fayette County, 306 new cases were recorded over the New Year weekend. With one more death from COVID-19, the total number so far is 539. AHN allows the visit of clergy in addition to one supporter. Some exceptions to the temporary patient visit policy may be made for people in a particular area or in special circumstances. Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU); Pediatrics; End-of-life care; Emergency departments; Patients with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, cognitive disabilities, or disabilities, communication barriers, or behavioral concerns. Visitors must be at least 18 years old and present valid ID. AHN will screen for symptoms of COVID-19 when the visitor arrives. Visitors must wear a mask. The hospital encourages family and friends to digitally connect with FaceTime and Snapchat lovers while staying at the network hospital. Parker also recommended that more people be vaccinated to avoid additional COVID surges and reduce the chances of mutations occurring. “The most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated,” Parker said, saying that the majority of people who get sick and are hospitalized are vaccinated. Have not received. “Low vaccination rates also contribute to the development of highly infectious mutants such as Delta and Omicron, which prevent us from ending this pandemic,” Parker said. There is also a significant increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, a record increase in surgery at AHN facilities, an increase in patient transfer requests from unaffiliated hospitals to AHN, and a shortage of personnel affecting the medical industry. As a result, AHN “restricts operating room cases requiring inpatient beds to those prioritized by a combination of clinical conditions and surgical indications.” Outpatient surgery at the AHN facility is continuing as planned. “We are committed to ensuring the safest clinical environment for patients and caregivers. This temporary reduction in surgical volume will help meet that high standard during this latest pandemic surge. “Masu,” a hospital spokesman said in an email.

