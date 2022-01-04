Omicron promotes record surge in coronavirus cases in El Paso County | Subscriber-only content

Omicron variants caused a surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso County last week as the state faces a shortage of monoclonal antibody therapy, new antivirals, and medical staff.

In the county, there were 5,573 COVID-19 cases as of last Monday, and 2,335 new cases for 7 days as of December 27, a week ago. According to Michel Vail, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Health Department, the incidence of new cases last week was 771.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest since the pandemic began. This number can increase given post-holiday trends and data delays.

Hospitals in Colorado Springs haven’t seen a surge in patients yet, but are expected to surge in the next few days, based on the pattern of Omicron continuing in other cities, said Penrose St.’s emergency room. Dr. Michael Lotion, a doctor, said. Vice President of Research Operations for Francis and Centura.

Patients with coronavirus are already in need of treatment, and the emergency room and primary care office are very busy, he said.

“There is no doubt that the number of cases in hospitals will skyrocket next week,” he said. Most vaccinated people are more likely to develop mild cases, and he expects severe cases to be seen primarily among unvaccinated residents.

Throughout the county, on average, about 23% of people tested last week were infected with the virus. With the rapid spread of the virus community, many hospital workers are also sick and need vacations. This is a problem that can exacerbate the staff shortage that has hurt hospitals for months.

“That’s scary. If many doctors and nurses go out and the surge happens at the same time,” Loshon said.

To help alleviate the need for some staffing, the state sent a registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, and respiratory therapist to Penrose Hospital last week from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the hospital’s spokesman. Woman, Becky Brockman, said. She said additional staff would stay for three months and work in the intensive care unit and medical and surgical units.

Staff shortage The fusion center has sent hundreds of additional employees across the state, so additional staff begins in Penrose. The Fusion Center provided 193 contract staff and National Guard staff throughout the state to the facility and eight volunteers. The center also provides approximately 425 staff to eight Colorado hospitals, the State Health Department said last week. The Federal Medical Surge Team said it had 19 health and welfare service contractors at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo until December 21st and Pentagon staff at the Poodle Valley Medical Center in Fort Collins until December 23rd. The state said.

Hospitals and healthcare providers are also facing a shortage of sotrovimab, an effective monoclonal antibody therapy against Omicron variants.

New antivirals, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, approved by the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization shortly before Christmas, offer new options, but they are also lacking and booked for the highest risk patients. need to do it.

Patients with multiple symptoms and at risk are the first to get sick because they need to take antivirals 5 days after their symptoms appear to be effective. You will need to contact your doctor in a few days. Some of these conditions include diabetes, heart disease, obesity and high blood pressure, among others.

Some people aren’t sick enough to think about getting tested in the first few days, so it can be difficult to get the drug in time for these patients, he said.

“If you wait until you really get sick, those drugs are too late to help,” he said.

The State Department of Health controls the distribution of monoclonal antibodies and antivirals, and Susan Weeran, director of public health at El Paso County, said her health department will continue to support the community.

The best preventive measure against severe illness and hospitalization is the COVID-19 vaccine. Both doses and booster immunization can dramatically reduce the risk of getting sick and spreading the virus, Roshon said.

More than 63% of eligible residents in El Paso County, or about 423,000, are vaccinated and about 111,700 are boosted, Vail said.

Wheelan said the virus has no zero risk and residents need to be prepared.

“See the increasing number of cases of Omicron in the El Paso County community, anticipate confusion and plan ahead for what to do if you or your family get sick,” she said. rice field. For more information, please visit the following URL: elpasocountyhealth.org/isolation-and-quarantine..

Gazette’s Seth Klamann contributed to this report.