96 Michigan children were hospitalized with a pandemic record of COVID
Michigan broke yet another pandemic record as reported by the State Health Department on Monday. 96 children hospitalized In a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The majority of those hospitalized children — 60 — are from Healthcare Coalition Region 2 SouthThis includes 2.2 million people in the Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, including the city of Detroit.
The sudden increase in pediatric hospitalization due to the virus exceeded the previous pandemic peak of 71 set on April 20, with highly contagious variants of Omicron established in the state and delta variants.
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive of Michigan, said: Ministry of Health and Welfare.
“It was all our delta wave, and now we are being hit by Omicron over the delta, so what we got here is that people really didn’t follow public health guidance. It’s time for Michigan to really get worse.
“The weather is still cold, people are still gathering indoors, and our hospital is really struggling.”
The State Department of Health issued a public health recommendation in November, encouraging Missigander to wear masks in all indoor public places to slow the spread of the virus, and last year nationwide vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine. I asked for it.
Children are not the only ones in the hospital. On Monday, the state reported that 3,903 adults with confirmed cases of the virus were also being treated in a hospital in Michigan. Of these, 799 were admitted to the intensive care unit and 504 were on ventilator.
The number of virus cases in Michigan is also approaching record highs.State health authorities average 12,247 new cases per day During the New Year holidays, there were a total of 61,235 confirmed cases from Thursday to Monday.
Coronavirus generally does not cause serious illness in most children, but in a 14-state study from March to August 2021, the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated children was COVID-19 vaccinated. It was 10 times that of children. According to the CDC..
Still, children are one of the least vaccinated countries for COVID-19 in Michigan. About 31% of children aged 5 to 19 years are fully vaccinated and about 36% are vaccinated at least once. The state data shows. This is compared to 57% of all fully vaccinated Missiganders.
The Pfizer vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization for children aged 5 to 11 years in late October. Adolescents aged 12 to 15 will be vaccinated in May and will soon receive booster immunity.
Recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday Third inoculation of Pfizer vaccine For teenagers and tweens at least 5 months after the second shot. The CDC has the final say on when to approve and whether to approve, with a decision scheduled for later this week.
As of Monday in Michigan, only about 15% of the youngest children in the age group of 5-11 were completely vaccinated against COVID-19. And children under the age of 5 are not yet eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29 Michigan children have died of COVID-19. State data is shown..
The child can grow up Serious long-term complications Not only from the virus, but also from a rare but serious condition known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children, Multiple organs, including the heart and blood vessels, can become inflamed. It can lead to organ failure and damage.
As of November 30, 5,973 children in the United States had confirmed cases of MIS-C and 52 died. According to the latest data from the CDC.
In Michigan 196 confirmed cases of MIS-C The State Health Department reported that less than five children died.
“We are in a place where we never imagined that any of us were a year ago,” Bagdasarian said.
Contact Kristen Shamus: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ kristenshamus.
