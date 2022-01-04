When the metro hospital becomes full and Omicron hits Oklahoma, the inspection line becomes longer.

Oklahoma City (KFOR) – After a two-week holiday gathering, the number of cases continues to grow in Oklahoma, causing hospital beds to fill up and long lines to be tested for COVID-19.

According to experts, the hospital is full, but the COVID cases they see are not as serious as they were at the height of the Delta type.

But now, testing is a problem for emergency rooms and patients.

“Bed capacity is pretty tight, which is certainly a problem for now,” said Dr. Chad Smith, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy OKC.

A complete hospital and testing line over a mile long is a sign that Metro is definitely seeing the effects of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

“I was expecting it because it was wrapped like this the other day. I was around a sick person, so I’m trying to pay attention,” said Chris Uten of Edmond.

“I didn’t do anything during the holidays, but I’m not sure because I had a cold or cough and I had something like this,” said Christie Marx of Edmond.

Officials at a popular test site in Edmund’s Crest Foods say they process more than 500 tests a day.

“I’ve been waiting for more than five hours since the holidays. I’ve been pretty busy being honest with you. The positive cases seem to have tripled so far,” said Raymond Standtmiller of Wellness Center Labs.

Not all test sites were full on Monday.

Norman’s IMMY lab line was manageable. The traffic at the Penn Square Mall location was consistent, but never ridiculous. The patient was quickly moving a short line at the test site next to Bricktown Ball Park.

But health officials are still worried.

“Our bed is full. Our ER is full. There are patients in the emergency department,” said Kelly Bayer, Chief Nurse Executive of INTEGRIS Health.

Integris Health and MercyOKC officials say the problem is with people coming to get tested in the emergency room. Their ER and ICU beds are full.

OU Health also tells News 4 that 0 beds are currently available.

Some health professionals say that the problem of serious caregivers is already growing.

“Our staff are infected with the Omicron variant of COVID, so they aren’t working, so that’s the hardest blow to us right now,” said Dr. Smith.

So what about the home test?

They are still hard to find on store shelves.

We checked with the Oklahoma Health Department about the status of home tests that the Biden administration had promised a few weeks ago. They are telling us that the federal government has not yet contacted us about when they will be shipped.

“Be careful when you feel sick. Please come to the emergency department. I will definitely take care of you. However, if it is a kind of snuff and you need to confirm the illness, go outside the emergency department. It’s a good idea to go somewhere else, “says Bayer.

Mercy and Integris officials say the majority of COVID patients are not vaccinated.

They say there is Online information about testing, vaccination and care locations If the symptoms are mild, you can go to.