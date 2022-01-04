More Questions, Concerns Surrounding New Brunswick Neurological Syndrome-New Brunswick

Whether an unknown neurological syndrome has spread to New Brunswick?

If so, does the government know more about it than it is allowed?

These and other questions have swirled since state health minister Dorothy Shepherd questioned several incidents previously related to ongoing investigations and was re-inspired by weekend media talks. I am.

Posted by The Guardian Sunday, a UK news website The story of journalist Leyland Cecco Quoting a clear whistleblower within Vitalité, the French health network in New Brunswick.

Cases of neurological syndrome are expanding, affecting younger people than before, according to anonymous sources.

NB Health Minister asks about the validity of mysterious neurological disorders after the report

Steve EllisThe father is counted in about 48 potential cases and praises his remarks.

“We need internal support,” he says.

“We need people like those who are with Vitalité. It’s very important because they share what we didn’t know.”

Ellis was a frank supporter of his father and others in his position, and was often critical of the government’s handling of files.

He has even said in the past that Shepherd “dropped the ball” and the state was “overhead”.

Ellis says she’s worried that the government doesn’t want to know why his father and dozens of other people are sick.

“I believe they are trying to protect what brings money to their state,” he says.

Dr. Neil Cashman, a neurologist and professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia, who joined the New Brunswick survey last spring, said he would consider all potential factors, from diet to the environment.

Researchers say all theories considered in the investigation of neurological syndromes

Ellis says the state is then in a position to lose, given the money brought by the fish and shellfish sales and tourism industry.

Global News contacted Shepherd on Monday, but the request for an interview was rejected.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said he would not speak until the pending Oversight Committee report was completed and published. This is planned for the next few weeks.

“The Minister believes that previous comments on this investigation, including rumors from unnamed sources in the media, are inappropriate,” wrote Bruce McFarlane, Communications Director at the Ministry of Health.

Members of the Green and Liberal parties have also expressed concern throughout the legislature after the Guardian’s post went live.

“I hate this,” says Green Party leader David Kuhn.

Like Ellis, Kuhn asks the state’s progressive conservative government in its decision to decline assistance from federal experts.

“It really shocked me when they told federal experts to withdraw without contributing to trying to understand what was happening,” he says.

According to Kuhn, the number of cases in New Brunswick needs to be addressed, even if the immediate illness is known and not new.

“Whatever they are, there are many of them,” he says.

“It should be treated with the urgency required.”

A Vitalité Health Network spokesman told Global News on Monday that the Guardian’s story would not be available until Tuesday and the office would be closed during the holiday season.

In the expected Oversight Commission report, Ellis is not optimistic and will bring far more information than the October update of Shepherd.

“I’m worried that this report will brush this further under the rug,” he says.

The state has promised that the report will include the results of a clinical review of 48 committees.

The committee consists of six neurologists, representatives of the Vitalité and Human Health Networks, and representatives of Public Health.

The release date has not been set and will be released in the coming weeks.