Omicron infections may have peaked in London, says Neil Ferguson | Omicron Variants

Professor Neil Ferguson, a scientist who helped develop a strategy to block the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, said he was “carefully optimistic” that the Omicron infection had peaked. London It may decrease next week.

Ferguson, a mathematics epidemiologist at Imperial College London, warned that the record number of reported cases is likely to be underestimated due to a shortage of testing supplies in some areas.

But about BBC Radio 4’s Today program, he says: Can’t keep those numbers eternally. Therefore, the number of cases will begin to decline next week, perhaps already in London, but in other regions it will be one to three weeks. “

He added: “I’m cautiously optimistic that the prevalence in London of the major age groups between the ages of 18 and 50, which is causing the Omicron epidemic, may have probably peaked. They are still optimistic. It’s too early to say if it’s down. “