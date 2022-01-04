Covid-19 Detroit’s Elderly African American Vaccination Beliefs During a Pandemic-Bass-2021-Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia





Background The COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed multiple countries targeting vulnerable populations. In Michigan, with more than 550,000 confirmed cases and more than 14,000 deaths, health authorities were forced to expedite the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine (MDHHS, 2021). When researchers study the COVID-19 virus and vaccines, it is important to understand the educational needs of the general public when deciding on their intent to accept the vaccine. Method We analyzed factors that correlate with the general anxiety rate of 150 African Americans over the age of 65, recruited from the Healthier Black Senior Center of the Wayne State Institute of Gerontology and the surrounding community. Participants completed a telephone survey to measure demographics, stressors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and emotions. The scale was designed using a health belief model that assesses Covid-19 (artificial) beliefs, susceptibility, severity, conspiracy beliefs, and vaccination intent. Applying factor analysis, the questions were divided into the following: Fear of COVID-19 (I’m worried about getting COVID-19. It’s very likely that I’ll get COVID-19 in the coming months. High in, getting a COVID makes you very sick-19, vaccination reduces the chances of infections and complications, get the vaccine when you get enough information), vaccination safety ( I’m worried that the vaccine won’t work, I’m worried that the vaccine isn’t safe, it interferes with the side effects of the vaccine, and vaccination doesn’t bother me so much). Participants answered these questions on a five-point Likert scale (from “I don’t agree at all” to “I agree very much”). result Of the 150 participants, 67% expressed their willingness to be vaccinated, but only 15% were reluctant to vaccinate. Stepwise regression analysis showed that the fear of COVID-19 and the safety of vaccination accounted for 49% variation in vaccination intent. Vaccination safety was predicted by age, loneliness, vulnerability, and positive emotions (R).2 = 20%). Fear of COVID-19 was predicted by anxiety and positive emotions (R)2 = 8%). Conclusion This study provides snapshots of urban African-American elderly people who are generally aspiring to be vaccinated with COVID-19, as well as predictors of vaccination intent. Further research is needed to understand the extent of educational needs to increase the likelihood of older African Americans being vaccinated.

