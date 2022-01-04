COVID-19 hospitalization doubles in Texas as staffing for Omicron strains

Sign up for briefs, Our daily newsletter keeps our readers up to date with the most important Texas news.

According to the report, the number of Texas people hospitalized daily for COVID-19 continued to increase during the New Year holidays. State health figures announced on Monday, As the Omicron variant continues to promote new cases and the hospital is waiting Personnel allocation absolutely necessary Helps to accommodate new enrollments.

As of Monday, more than 7,000 Texas people were hospitalized with COVID-19. This is more than double the number two weeks ago, but well below the pandemic peak of 14,218 on January 11, 2021.

Health experts — and history — are at the peak of the current surge in Texas, as highly contagious Omicron variants of the virus rage throughout the state after the Texas people return from the rally and travel season. It warns you that it is likely to be still ahead.

Experts say it is still unclear whether the current surge will outpace last year’s infections, hospitalizations, or deaths.

Currently, millions of people are vaccinated or have innate immunity, and more treatments are available to keep people away from hospitals. Omicron variants are considered less severe in some cases, but the data are not conclusive.

However, according to doctors, Omicron variants that appear to be as infectious as measles, even in milder versions of the virus, are simply due to the large number of people, compared to the previous surge. Will also send many people to the hospital. Dr. Jason Bowling, an epidemiologist at University Health in San Antonio, is infected.

Omicron became the predominant mutant in this state less than a month after it was first detected. It took several months for the Delta variant to dominate in Texas. This means that the virus can infect people at an unprecedented rate, which could make the state’s medical community a bumpy vehicle this month.

“We are all just buckling again,” Bowling said.

According to state data, in Texas, the percentage of tests that recently returned positive breaks all previous pandemic records.

On Monday, the state was approved by the federal government to open six federal testing sites throughout the state. Friday request From the government. Greg Abbott Lara Anton, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Health, said state emergency management officials.

According to experts, a surge in hospitalization was expected as the virus propagates in the winter, similar to holiday gatherings and flu and other respiratory illnesses. The high infection rate of Omicron means that the numbers have risen at an unusual rate. But even if Omicron didn’t contribute to the positive rate, Delta would have caused a surge, national experts said last week.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said: Said NBC News.

Carrie Williams, a spokesman for the Texas Hospital Association, said that this is by no means good news for Texas Hospital, where staffing enough doctors and nurses during this surge is currently the biggest challenge. Did not become.

State hospitals and clinics have struggled with staffing even before the current surge. This not only increased the number of patients in the emergency room and ICU, but also knocked out staff who were experiencing symptoms or had a positive COVID test result.

“The main problem is that the staff are sick,” Williams said. “Many others have been quarantined or quarantined, exhausted, or left to make more money at a dispatch company. We are very much to handle it. With limited personnel, we are preparing for yet another impact. We are in close contact with the state on this issue and are closely monitoring the state-wide situation with public health authorities. “

According to Anton, state-contracted personnel are expected to be brought in from other states and about 3,900 staff (mainly nurses) are expected to land in the entire state this week. During the surge last winter and summer, the state took similar actions to strengthen hospitals. They had a hard time catching up with the wave of seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

According to Anton, there were about 167 requests from the hospital last week, seeking about 5,500 staff to fill the gap.

“Currently, many of them are in the process of traveling to the state and will be onboarding and more in the next few days,” said Anton.

Hospital officials say help cannot come fast enough.

In San Antonio’s University Health, where the number of COVID-19 cases has tripled in the last two weeks, authorities have sent nurses to the state in the ICU, emergency room, and medical surgery departments where most of the intake and treatment is done. I requested to be dispatched. Tommye Austin, Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive, University Health, said.

“In almost every department of mine, there is at least one person infected with COVID-19, a child, a spouse, or a caregiver. “She said.

Also, a positive test result, even if the hospital staff are not showing symptoms, means that you have to stay home for five days and the workforce is punctured.

Stacy Wilson, President of the Texas Children’s Hospital Association, said: “Some hospitals have a shortage of staff before they run out of physical beds, which can make it difficult to keep up with increasing patient demand.”

Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston will be tested for COVID-19 on admission, regardless of whether the patient is symptomatic, but the rate of positive pandemic tests is the highest ever, pathologist James James. Versalovich says. Chief of Texas Children’s Hospital. He said almost all of them are variants of Omicron.

According to Versalovich, hospitals can treat patients, but “when it comes to adult Omicron infections, the workforce is certainly affected. [staffers] And their families, their children and their parents. So it definitely has an impact. However, it is managed in the same way as in the case of delta surge. “

Medical professionals expect that those who have been fully vaccinated and recently received booster shots will be much better protected from serious illness and death. The majority of patients admitted with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, hospital and county officials say.

Researchers are still trying to find out how serious Omicron-related infections are for unvaccinated or recently unvaccinated individuals.

However, the recent surge in the fifth wave of the pandemic in parts of the state has renewed the demand for vaccination and booster shots, the latter being now allowed for people over the age of 12. The vaccine is approved for emergency use by people over the age of 5.

City and state health officials encourage Texas citizens to be vaccinated and encouraged to enhance familiar protocols such as masking in high-density areas, testing when feeling sick, and staying at home. I am.

“We just want people to keep doing what they already know,” Anton said.

