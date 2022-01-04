Omicron spreads to Maine as hospitalizations increase

The highly contagious variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in Maine on Monday morning, based on the results of experiments that schools and businesses resumed after vacation.

Omicrons accounted for 8.75% of positive COVID-19 cases screened in Maine last week, up from a revised estimate of 5.5% last week. These numbers are expected to change as more samples are tested, but Omicron will soon be here again, according to Ryan Tewhey, who heads a team of researchers at the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor to monitor coronavirus strains. A condition that has shown to be a major driver of infection.

“Omicron’s growth curve is exponential, so it looks slow for the first few weeks and then grows very fast,” says Tewhey. “We are at that point in a curve where things increase very rapidly.”

Meanwhile, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maine hospitals increased from 340 on Sunday to 369 on Monday.

Hospitals that crossed the limits last month are on another possible increase in cases this month, both for holiday gatherings and the way Omicron variants have boosted patient numbers in the country and elsewhere in the world. I am preparing.

Although overall hospitalizations increased, the number of patients in the intensive care unit decreased slightly from 119 to 113, and the number of ventilator patients decreased from 57 to 54.

Vaccinations and booster shots continue to provide protection against serious illness, whether from the Omicron variant or the Delta variant that arrived in the summer, health experts say. According to the Maine CDC, most patients in Maine hospitals and the majority of patients in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated.

Highly contagious variants of Omicron have been carried over in many parts of the United States, including New York and Washington DC, after causing massive surges in South Africa, the United Kingdom and other countries.

According to the US CDC, the seven-day average of new cases per day in the US exceeded 316,000 on Monday, the highest number of pandemics to date. Maine did not announce the number of cases over the weekend, and the next report will be released on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized nationwide for COVID-19 has increased to 74,318, an increase of nearly 50% from the average of 50,056 hospitalizations last month.

In many states, the proliferation of cases caused by Omicron has caused staff shortages and promoted increased hospitalizations, but the number of hospitals is not increasing as rapidly as infectious diseases. Schools in Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit have switched to distance learning instead of returning to school after vacation, according to news reports. Schools in New York and Washington, DC, meanwhile, remained open, but strengthened the test.

Revised number

Omicron variants accounted for 8.75% of the samples collected during the week of December 19-25, with 7 out of 80 samples being Omicron, according to a report released Monday based on genome sequencing by the Jackson Laboratory. Was detected.

Constructed Omicron 5.51% of the weekly sample from December 12th to 18th and 1.04% of the previous week, According to a report released on Monday.

According to a report released last week, 10.45% of the samples from December 12-18 were omicrons, but more samples were included and a lower percentage were tested positive for the variant. After that, it was revised downward to 5.51%. The first December 12-18 report consisted of 67 samples, while the Monday report was revised to include 127 samples.

According to Tewhey, the numbers are constantly being revised as the main CDC continues to send samples to the lab since the first week.

Despite the revisions to the numbers, Tewhey said on Monday that Omicron is at expected growth rates and “things will start to become exponential.”

Based on experience elsewhere, Tewhey will measure the sequence of the week from December 26th to January. Samples collected in Maine by next week’s report released on January 10th. He said it could be more than 50% of the total. 1. Omicron’s tendency that Tewhey is the predominant strain within 20-23 days after the first case was discovered, as the first case was announced on December 17th from the sequencing performed last week. Said to fit. According to Tuhei, the delta type usually became the predominant strain 60-70 days after the first case.

However, because it happened in other countries, the number of cases could also crash faster than the Delta type, Tuhei said.

“Apart from South Africa and the UK, the uphill is fast, but it’s not lasting,” Tewhey said. “It peaks very quickly and then descends. This is encouraging.”

“Unpredictable”

Tewhey is unable to predict what will happen in Maine due to so many differences, including demographics and the proportion of people who have been vaccinated or have recently been infected with COVID-19. I warned that it was possible.

Omicrons can also cause illnesses that are generally less severe than the delta type. Hospitalization rates in other parts of the world did not rise as dramatically as infectious diseases.

Omicron may not be as serious for adults, but it can cause more health problems for younger children, former FDA member Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS News on Sunday. rice field.

“Based on a lot of evidence obtained in the last two weeks, it is now clear that this is a milder form of the coronavirus,” Gottlieb said in “Face the Nation.” I am. “It’s more like upper respiratory tract disease than lower respiratory tract disease. It’s good for most Americans. One group that might be a problem is very young with problems with upper respiratory tract infections. Children, or toddlers. “

Vaccination (especially booster immunization) protects against omicrons and limits severe illness and hospitalization. On Monday, the FDA approved boosters for groups aged 12 to 15 after previously approving boosters over the age of 16.

In Maine, 71% of the state’s 1.3 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated and 35% are boosted.

