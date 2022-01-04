Shasta County COVID-19 test positive rate doubles after Christmas





Although the number of COVID-19 cases declined in December, Shasta County Public Health prepares for a possible surge in January in case people spread the disease at a holiday rally. Authorities are calling on people to be vaccinated, boost immunized, and implement preventative strategies to avoid further spread. Prevention became even more urgent after sample tests sent to state laboratories confirmed the presence of highly contagious Omicron variants of the virus in the county. Scroll down for updates this week from January 3rd to 9th, 2022. Scroll down to Updates when updated case numbers and data are available. Monday 6:00 pm: Shasta County test positive rate doubles after Christmas Cases of COVID-19 increased the week after Christmas. The 7-day positive test rate for Shasta County (the percentage of COVID tests that return positive from December 27 to Sunday) has risen to 5.0%, Shasta County Public Health announced on Monday. This is 2.5%, which is twice the 7-day test positive rate posted by the state last week. Public Health has also released the following information: From December 27th to Sunday, there were 173.8 cases per 100,000 people in the county. This is more than 101 cases where CDCs are said to be widespread.

During the same period, an average of 40 people were hospitalized for the virus per day. Due to the increasing number of cases, the county has announced that it will continue to publish new COVID-19 information weekly except on holidays. The county said in December that it plans to reduce the number of reports issued in 2022 to two per week. Monday 11:00 am: How to get a digital copy of the vaccine record Californians who need the latest records of COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots can request it online from the California Public Health Service. People can choose whether to send their records by email or phone text. The recipient can then transfer the digital record to the employer, school, doctor, or other recipient. Records are only available to the person who received the shot or its legal representative. To request a digital COVID-19 vaccine record, go to the following URL: https://bit.ly/3mTlgbV.. For more information, please visit. https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/faq.. more:Omicron variant of COVID-19 arrives in Shasta County Shasta County COVID-19 Number This is the latest case, hospitalization, and other number reported by the Shasta County Public Health Service on Monday. New cases: 149 — December 30, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Total number of cases: 23,251 — 10,614 males, 12,507 females, 130 gender unknown

New reported deaths: 0

Total deaths: 491

Hospitalization: 43 to 13 people in the intensive care unit

Active case: 267 New cases by age group: 0-12 years: 5

13-19 years old: 5

20-29 years old: 31

30-39 years old: 26

40-49 years old: 24

50-59 years old: 26 years old

60-69 years old: 16

70-79 years: 12

80-89 years: 2

90 years and over: 0

Unreported age: 2 more:COVID-19 update: Shasta County vaccination rates are stagnant Number of vaccinated and unvaccinated people The percentages of vaccinated and unvaccinated county residents as of last week are as follows: 50.5% of Shasta County residents were completely vaccinated. That is, either a double dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson branded vaccine. This is up from 50.4% last week.

Another 6.9% received a first dose of a two-dose Moderna or Pfizer series. This is the same percentage as last week.

42.6% of the population is not vaccinated. This is down from 42.7% last week. People over the age of 5 are counted and at least one brand of COVID-19 vaccine is approved. Jessica Skropanic is a feature reporter for Record Searchlight / USA Today Network. She covers stories of science, art, social issues and entertainment. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic from Facebook..Join Jessica Get out! Nor Cal Recreational Facebook group. To support and maintain this work Subscribe today. thank you.

